Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:13 IST, December 4th 2024

West Bengal Govt Removes CID Chief R Rajasekaran

The West Bengal government on Wednesday removed IPS officer R Rajasekaran from the post of CID chief and appointed him as ADG Training.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
West Bengal Govt Removes CID Chief R Rajasekaran | Image: ANI

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday removed IPS officer R Rajasekaran from the post of CID chief and appointed him as ADG Training, a senior officer said.

The development came days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would initiate a total overhaul of the state probe agency.

The government is yet to name the successor of Rajasekarn who was appointed as the Additional Director-General (ADG) and IGP of West Bengal CID in May 2022.

The chief minister on November 21 announced the initiation of a “total reshuffle” in the state CID and directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to look into “complaints” received against some CID officers and take action in case those were found to be genuine.

In other changes in the IPS cadre effected during the day, the state named R Sivakumar as ADG and IGP of the Enforcement Branch (EB) in place of Rajeev Mishra, the officer added.

Mishra was made the ADG & IGP (modernisation and coordination).

Damayanti Sen, who was ADG Training, was moved to be the ADG & IGP, Policy. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:13 IST, December 4th 2024

Mamata Banerjee

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.