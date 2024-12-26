Search icon
Published 22:42 IST, December 26th 2024

When Manmohan Singh Quoted Victor Hugo in Budget Speech

Manmohan Singh quoted Victor Hugo and said, “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024. In his Union Budget speech on July 24, 1991, Manmohan Singh quoted Victor Hugo and said, “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” He went on to say, “The emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea. Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome.”  

Updated 22:42 IST, December 26th 2024

