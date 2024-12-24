Who Is Hyderabad ACP Ramesh Kumar Who Questioned Allu Arjun?

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The questioning was led by Chikkadpally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) L. Ramesh Kumar and Hyderabad Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akshansh Yadav.

Who is Ramesh Kumar?

ACP L. Ramesh Kumar currently oversees the Chikkadpally division in Hyderabad, which includes the Chikkadpally and Musheerabad police stations.

Kumar has been at the forefront of handling high-profile cases and maintaining law and order in his jurisdiction.

In the Sandhya Theatre case, ACP Ramesh Kumar had stated the police had informed Allu Arjun's manager, Santhosh, about the stampede and the resulting casualties.

Despite warnings that the situation was escalating, the actor and his team reportedly stayed at the theatre.