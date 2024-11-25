Who is IPS Officer Deepam Seth Appointed New DGP of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government appointed 1995-batch IPS officer Deepam Seth as the new Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

Seth, who is currently serving as the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal, has held several important positions in both undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The appointment order was issued by Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Seth replaces Abhinav Kumar, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who had been holding the additional charge of DGP.

Kumar took over as the acting DGP in November last year following the retirement of former DGP Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, Seth served as the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Additional Superintendent of Police in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in undivided Uttar Pradesh.