  • Who Will be Maharashtra CM? Clarity by Nov 27 Morning, Says Shiv Sena Leader

Published 17:45 IST, November 26th 2024

Who Will be Maharashtra CM? Clarity by Nov 27 Morning, Says Shiv Sena Leader

Amid suspense over Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said clarity would come by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Mumbai: Amid ongoing suspense over the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat stated that clarity on the matter would emerge by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson stated that the decision regarding the chief minister will be taken by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar following talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders.

"The three leaders (Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar) will meet in the evening and take an appropriate decision. This (the decision) will be communicated (to the media) by these leaders either by tonight or Wednesday morning," Shirsat told agencies.

Earlier in the day, Shirsat said since the assembly elections were contested under Shinde's leadership, there is a general feeling among the people that he should continue as the chief minister.

Shirsat, however, added that he was not aware of the stand of top BJP leaders regarding the chief minister's post.

Who will be Maha CM?

The conundrum over whether Shinde will continue at the helm or whether Devendra Fadnavis, who steered the BJP to stupendous victory, will replace him remains unsolved even three days after the Mahayuti romped home to retain power.

The BJP won 132 seats in the recently-held assembly polls for the 288-member House, followed by Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

With the term of the outgoing Maharashtra assembly ending on November 26, Shinde met Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation.

The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till the new CM is sworn in.

(with agency input)

Updated 17:45 IST, November 26th 2024

