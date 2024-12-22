'Why was I Arrested?': BJP MLA CT Ravi Questions Karnataka Govt, Urges for Protection

Chikkamagaluru: BJP MLA CT Ravi has questioned the rationale behind his recent arrest and multiple transfers across four districts. Expressing confidence in public support, he raised concerns over the security arrangements, criticizing the government's claim of "security reasons" for his relocation.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi argued that while providing security in a police station is challenging, ensuring safety in isolated locations seems easier for the state government.

"The public is in our support...They are standing with me...Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this...Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.

CT Ravi received a grand welcome from his supporters as he arrived at Chikkamagaluru, late at night on Saturday.

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that the former used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday. He asked for government support as he claimed that he still has a life threat and demand a judicial enquiry.

Ravi claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar have planned something against him.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me."

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.