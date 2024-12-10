Winter Chills in Delhi, Temperature Drops to 8 Degree Celsius

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The national capital Delhi witnessed a temperature dip as the minimum recorded on Tuesday at 7 am was 8.0 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures have also declined, with a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius accompanied by a partly cloudy sky.

In Uttar Pradesh, conditions were alike, with residents in Kanpur gathering around fires to warm themselves as the minimum temperature fell to 8 degrees Celsius.

In West Bengal's Kolkata temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius. in Ahmedabad temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius at 10 am on Tuesday.

Rajkumar, a resident of Delhi, said that the cold weather is pleasant for walking.

"It is cold now and we are feeling fine while roaming and walking and the weather has become very good in Delhi at this time," he told ANI.

Rajesh, another resident, said he was enjoying walking in this weather.

"Now the cold has increased and it is fun to walk. We are enjoying the weather," he told ANI.

Jiya Mehra, a tourist visiting India Gate, said the cold is intense, but it is essential for farmers.

Vipin Saini, a resident of Moradabad visiting India Gate, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that cold weather supports agricultural growth.

"It is cold but cold is beneficial for farmers, if there is no cold then it will be harmful for farmers and there will be no crops," he said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured as 224 at 8 am in the national capital.AQI in some areas of the national capital was recorded as poor. 254 at ITO, 214 at Alipur, 216 at Chandni Chowk and 203 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8 am. (ANI)