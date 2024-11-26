Search icon
Published 15:19 IST, November 26th 2024

Woman Held for Selling 'Psychotropic Substances' in East Delhi

A 53-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly selling psychotropic substances in east Delhi's Seemapuri area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 53-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly selling psychotropic substances in east Delhi's Seemapuri area | Image: Representational

New Delhi: A 53-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly selling psychotropic substances in east Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday got a tip-off regarding illegal supply of two psychotropic substances including Buprenorphine injection in Seemapuri.

Buprenorphine is a scheduled drug listed as a 'psychotropic substance' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A team laid a trap near Ardhak Marg, Seemapuri, opposite a crematorium, a senior police officer said.

Around 2.30 pm, a woman was seen coming toward the old bus stand Seemapuri. The team identified the woman as a supplier of psychotropic injections and nabbed the woman, the officer said.

During the search, 50 ml of Buprenorphine injection and 25 injections of Pheniramine Maleate Avil were recovered from the possession of Rihana, a resident of Kalander Colony, the police said.

The accused disclosed that she purchased the illegal substance from a medical store located in Ghaziabad’s Loni and used to sell the injections to the individual buyers, they said.

A case has been registered against her at Seemapuri police station, they said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:19 IST, November 26th 2024

