Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:45 IST, December 5th 2024

33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Paramour in Pune's Indapur Tehsil

A 33-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her paramour in Pune's Indapur tehsil.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Paramour in Pune's Indapur Tehsil | Image: PTI

Pune: A 33-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her paramour in Pune's Indapur tehsil, a police official said on Thursday.

Sunita Shende's body was found in a tin shed in Nimgaon-Ketki village with stab wounds on the head, abdomen, chest and hands, he said.

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening. Dnyaneshwar Raskar (27) was arrested soon after. The initial investigation indicates the deceased and the accused had an affair. Raskar allegedly hacked her to death over some unknown reason. Further probe is underway," said Indpaur police station senior inspector Suryakant Kokane.

In a post on X, Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule called the incident disturbing and said the case must be heard in a fast-track court.

She sought stringent punishment for the accused.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:45 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.