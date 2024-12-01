'Wonderful Nature of People': PM Modi Greets People of Nagaland on Statehood Day

Search icon
Published 11:30 IST, December 1st 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Nagaland on their statehood day and wished for the state's continuous progress in the times to come.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Greets People of Nagaland on Statehood Day | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Nagaland on their statehood day and wished for the state's continuous progress in the times to come.

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state," Modi said in a post on X.

"Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come," he said.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 11:30 IST, December 1st 2024

