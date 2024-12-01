Published 11:30 IST, December 1st 2024
'Wonderful Nature of People': PM Modi Greets People of Nagaland on Statehood Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Nagaland on their statehood day and wished for the state's continuous progress in the times to come.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Nagaland on their statehood day and wished for the state's continuous progress in the times to come.
"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state," Modi said in a post on X.
"Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come," he said.
