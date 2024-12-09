'You All Deserve to Suffer': What Bomb Threat Emails to 40 Delhi Schools Said

New Delhi: On Monday (December 9), as many as 40 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail, triggering panic among authorities, students and parents.

The list included some prominent names such as Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School received the threat email.

According to the mail accessed by the Delhi police, the bomb threat mail read, "I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.”

Furthermore, the mail has been sent by an email ID scottielanza@gmail.com, seeking a ransom of $30,000.

Schools Send Students Back

The school authorities have sent students back home as a precautionary measure.

"Dear Parents, an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. On the footer, parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," Mother Mary's School stated.

Delhi Police Launches Investigation

An investigation is underway to identify who is behind these bomb threats.

On several schools receiving bomb threats, Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said, "Immediately after receiving the email, the police started their action. Police teams have reached all the places. We are ensuring the security of all the schools and the children and I would like to assure all the parents, the people of Delhi that the police will make every possible effort to ensure the security of the children and the school and will ensure it. Along with this, we will reach the source of the email soon and take action against it too."

Delhi HC Seeks Comprehensive Action Plan to Address Bomb Threats

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.