‘You Disobeyed My Orders’: Haryana Minister Anil Vij Suspends Cop For Not Filing FIR

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar following allegations that he failed to register an FIR for a complainant.

The incident occurred during a public grievance session that Vij was conducting in Ambala.

The officials present in the meeting said that Vij voiced his strong disapproval when a case, which had previously been brought to his attention, was raised again during the hearing.

Earlier, Vij had instructed SHO Kumar to take action on the matter, but the officer allegedly delayed the investigation.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Suspends SHO For Not Filing FIR | WATCH

"Did you file the FIR or not?" Haryana Minister Anil Vij repeatedly asked the SHO, before ordering his suspension.

"First file the FIR, then decide how the case should be investigated. Are the rules different for you?" Vij was heard telling the officer.

"You have disobeyed! I personally told you to register the FIR," Vij then shouted at the police official, emphasizing that action would be taken against those who fail to perform their duties. The police official, however, could be heard explaining the delay in registering the FIR, stating that he had approached higher authorities.