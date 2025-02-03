Delhi Metro Gears Up for Elections, Services to Begin at 4 AM for Poll Staff

New Delhi: In a bid to assist election duty personnel, the Delhi Metro will commence operations from all terminal stations at 4 AM on both voting and counting days. According to an official statement issued on Monday, trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency until 6 AM, after which regular services will resume for the rest of the day.

Additionally, the Delhi Police has implemented comprehensive traffic arrangements to ensure a smooth voting experience for the public and voters.

"On the day of the Assembly election in Delhi on February 5 and the vote counting day on February 8, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from their terminal stations at 4 am so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility," the DMRC statement said.

In addition, to facilitate the polling officials/staff returning late after election duty, the last metro services on all lines will be also extended on the intervening night of February 5 and 6, it said.

The time has been extended from 11 pm to 12 pm on the Red Line. It will be 11 pm to 11.30 pm on the Yellow Line's sector from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Baldi, and from 11 pm to 11.45 on Samaypur Baldi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

The timing on the Blue Line will be extended till 11.50 pm, while the timing has been extended to 12 am on the Violet Line and 1 am, it added.

To ensure smooth access to polling booths, the Delhi Traffic Police (Zone-II) has made extensive arrangements, including road deployment and parking facilities at key polling centres.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone 2) Dinesh Kumar Gupta stated that measures have been put in place across multiple locations with 10 or more polling booths. These include Dwarka, Bijwasan, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Matiala, Palam, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Rajender Nagar, Sultanpur Majra, Devli, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Okhla.