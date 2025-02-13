Experience The Taste of Silk Route in The Heart of Delhi

Tucked away in the bustling M Block Market of Greater Kailash 2, Mezze Mambo is quickly becoming a go-to spot for Mediterranean food lovers in Delhi. With its warm lighting, elegant interiors, and a touch of bohemian charm, the restaurant creates an inviting atmosphere—perfect for both casual get-togethers and intimate dinners.

A meal at Mezze Mambo kicks off with a delightful mezze platter, featuring smooth and creamy hummus, drizzled with olive oil and sumac, paired with warm, fluffy pita. The babaganoush offers a smoky, tangy punch, while the muhammara, a blend of red peppers and walnuts, adds a slightly sweet nuttiness. The dolma, grape leaves stuffed with fragrant rice and spices, rounds out this flavorful appetizer selection.

For mains, the Kashmiri lamb is the star of the show. Slow-cooked until melt-in-your-mouth tender, the dish combines Indian and Middle Eastern influences beautifully. Paired with saffron-infused couscous, it’s rich, aromatic, and incredibly satisfying.

The drinks menu is just as impressive, offering craft cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired mocktails. The fig and thyme spritz stands out as a refreshing favorite, pairing well with the bold flavors of the meal.

To end on a sweet note, the Palestinian pound cake is a must-try. Lightly spiced and infused with orange blossom water, it’s served with honey-drizzled yogurt for a subtly sweet and well-balanced finish.

With attentive yet unobtrusive service, Mezze Mambo ensures a smooth and enjoyable dining experience.