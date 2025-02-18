Search icon
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18-02-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Winners List OUT
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12:01 IST, February 19th 2025

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18-02-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Winners List OUT

The Bodoland Lottery Result for February 18, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE | Image: Republic World

The Bodoland Lottery Result for February 18, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organized by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 18-02-2025 Monday 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM
Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Live Blog

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organized by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST.

16:02 IST, February 18th 2025

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 18-02-2025 Monday 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 18-02-2025 Monday result:

07:04 IST, February 18th 2025

Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information

You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is the famous lottery of Assam State.

07:04 IST, February 18th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 07:07 IST, February 18th 2025

lottery Lottery Sambad

