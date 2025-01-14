LIVE |Kerala Lottery Result (14.01.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No.

Search icon
Published 06:40 IST, January 14th 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today (14.01.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-450 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for January 14, 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 latest updates.

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

06:37 IST, January 14th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Lucky 1st Prize Winner:

06:37 IST, January 14th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:

06:37 IST, January 14th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: 3rd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 

06:37 IST, January 14th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 

06:36 IST, January 14th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

