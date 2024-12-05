Search icon
  LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PC 82906
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:35 IST, December 5th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PC 82906

Kerala Lottery Results Today (05.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today (05.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-550 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (05.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.

  • Listen to this article
20:50 IST, December 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-550 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-550 1st Prize Lucky Winner: PC 829065 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No.: P 3133

20:50 IST, December 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PE 629415 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347

20:51 IST, December 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PA 153947 (IDUKKI)
2) PB 915200 (KAYAMKULAM)
3) PC 192066 (KOLLAM)
4) PD 810248 (KOTTAYAM)
5) PE 355071 (ERNAKULAM)
6) PF 954058 (KANNUR)
7) PG 717442 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
8) PH 179506 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
9) PJ 636021 (PALAKKAD)
10) PK 724582 (KOTTAYAM)
11) PL 368610 (KANNUR)
12) PM 346170 (VAIKKOM)

20:51 IST, December 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: PA 829065
PB 829065
PD 829065
PE 829065
PF 829065
PG 829065
PH 829065
PJ 829065
PK 829065
PL 829065
PM 829065

20:53 IST, December 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-550 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PC 829065 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No.: P 3133
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PE 629415 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 153947 (IDUKKI)
2) PB 915200 (KAYAMKULAM)
3) PC 192066 (KOLLAM)
4) PD 810248 (KOTTAYAM)
5) PE 355071 (ERNAKULAM)
6) PF 954058 (KANNUR)
7) PG 717442 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
8) PH 179506 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
9) PJ 636021 (PALAKKAD)
10) PK 724582 (KOTTAYAM)
11) PL 368610 (KANNUR)
12) PM 346170 (VAIKKOM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0909  1029  1082  1167  1553  1583  2103  2660  2787  3150  4147  4540  4946  5147  5600  8516  8829  9855

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0343  0462  0976  1647  2183  2353  2463  2758  2779  2968  3758  3981  4448  4830  5302  5764  5961  6035  6146  6524  6777  6811  6995  7324  7786  7959  8354  8454  8756  9063  9625  9732  9867  9923
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008  0133  0146  0171  0223  0615  0804  0880  1056  1246  1377  1694  1797  1801  1820  2557  2741  2849  2956  2962  3273  3417  3462  3720  3806  3973  4059  4227  4236  4319  4442  4573  4613  4646  4739  4923  5003  5034  5064  5294  5392  5450  5481  5493  5607  5674  5688  5696  5887  6001  6076  6090  6155  6271  6277  6449  6517  6603  6659  7236  7245  7529  7714  7989  8057  8286  8299  8598  8647  8769  8822  8915  8923  9284  9331  9409  9476  9513  9607  9697

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0017  0079  0129  0199  0217  0307  0379  0534  0563  0607  0753  0870  0874  0946  0974  1241  1286  1424  1443  1475  1517  1590  1625  1635  1683  1851  1885  1901  1987  2047  2067  2104  2117  2275  2717  2790  2840  3098  3176  3277  3400  3588  3659  3788  3823  3864  4131  4400  4522  4583  4627  4733  4784  4806  4878  4950  5025  5035  5072  5131  5158  5234  5353  5414  5430  5504  5569  5571  5634  5681  5683  5701  5714  5816  5870  5914  5923  5959  6012  6060  6062  6064  6074  6102  6188  6233  6446  6652  6754  6757  6856  7062  7136  7191  7264  7384  7416  7442  7581  7589  7754  7808  7810  7821  7918  7921  7932  8065  8071  8137  8139  8182  8205  8366  8533  8550  8589  8645  8665  9151  9225  9335  9472  9715  9721  9954

Karunya Plus KN-550 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 20:53 IST, December 5th 2024

