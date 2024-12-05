Published 14:35 IST, December 5th 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-550 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PC 82906
Kerala Lottery Results Today (05.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Results Today (05.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results Today (05.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.
20:50 IST, December 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-550 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PC 829065 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No.: P 3133
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PE 629415 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 153947 (IDUKKI)
2) PB 915200 (KAYAMKULAM)
3) PC 192066 (KOLLAM)
4) PD 810248 (KOTTAYAM)
5) PE 355071 (ERNAKULAM)
6) PF 954058 (KANNUR)
7) PG 717442 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
8) PH 179506 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
9) PJ 636021 (PALAKKAD)
10) PK 724582 (KOTTAYAM)
11) PL 368610 (KANNUR)
12) PM 346170 (VAIKKOM)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0909 1029 1082 1167 1553 1583 2103 2660 2787 3150 4147 4540 4946 5147 5600 8516 8829 9855
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0343 0462 0976 1647 2183 2353 2463 2758 2779 2968 3758 3981 4448 4830 5302 5764 5961 6035 6146 6524 6777 6811 6995 7324 7786 7959 8354 8454 8756 9063 9625 9732 9867 9923
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008 0133 0146 0171 0223 0615 0804 0880 1056 1246 1377 1694 1797 1801 1820 2557 2741 2849 2956 2962 3273 3417 3462 3720 3806 3973 4059 4227 4236 4319 4442 4573 4613 4646 4739 4923 5003 5034 5064 5294 5392 5450 5481 5493 5607 5674 5688 5696 5887 6001 6076 6090 6155 6271 6277 6449 6517 6603 6659 7236 7245 7529 7714 7989 8057 8286 8299 8598 8647 8769 8822 8915 8923 9284 9331 9409 9476 9513 9607 9697
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0017 0079 0129 0199 0217 0307 0379 0534 0563 0607 0753 0870 0874 0946 0974 1241 1286 1424 1443 1475 1517 1590 1625 1635 1683 1851 1885 1901 1987 2047 2067 2104 2117 2275 2717 2790 2840 3098 3176 3277 3400 3588 3659 3788 3823 3864 4131 4400 4522 4583 4627 4733 4784 4806 4878 4950 5025 5035 5072 5131 5158 5234 5353 5414 5430 5504 5569 5571 5634 5681 5683 5701 5714 5816 5870 5914 5923 5959 6012 6060 6062 6064 6074 6102 6188 6233 6446 6652 6754 6757 6856 7062 7136 7191 7264 7384 7416 7442 7581 7589 7754 7808 7810 7821 7918 7921 7932 8065 8071 8137 8139 8182 8205 8366 8533 8550 8589 8645 8665 9151 9225 9335 9472 9715 9721 9954
Karunya Plus KN-550 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 20:53 IST, December 5th 2024