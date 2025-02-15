Updated 16:26 IST, February 15th 2025
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-693 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KR 694997
The Kerala Lottery results for today, feb 15, 2025, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 693 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.
- Utility News
- 3 min read
Share
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
Live Blog
The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw.
- Listen to this article
16:23 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-693: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KR 694997 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAJAGOPAL V
Agency No.: E 5390
16:23 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-693 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KP 630177 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: M K SASIDHARAN
Agency No.: M 2451
16:24 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 830127
2) KO 894704
3) KP 127982
4) KR 529169
5) KS 865465
6) KT 655052
7) KU 390448
8) KV 850855
9) KW 734236
10) KX 280100
11) KY 781327
12) KZ 668305
16:24 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 0668 0751 1749 2632 2696 3232 3421 3760 3888 3967 4478 5723 5969 6354 6441 7175 8188 9388
16:25 IST, February 15th 2025
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: KR 694997 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAJAGOPAL V
Agency No.: E 5390
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KP 630177 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: M K SASIDHARAN
Agency No.: M 2451
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KN 830127
2) KO 894704
3) KP 127982
4) KR 529169
5) KS 865465
6) KT 655052
7) KU 390448
8) KV 850855
9) KW 734236
10) KX 280100
11) KY 781327
12) KZ 668305
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0668 0751 1749 2632 2696 3232 3421 3760 3888 3967 4478 5723 5969 6354 6441 7175 8188 9388
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0735 1347 1456 6284 6709 6930 7088 7554 9082 9695
6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 0221 0345 0868 1127 3068 3870 3936 4381 4541 4696 7090 7225 7302 7708
7th Prize Rs.500/- 0124 0247 0476 0577 0633 1235 1376 1378 1431 1440 1450 1485 1706 2109 2239 2342 2552 2722 2812 2860 2919 3076 3175 3412 3618 3833 3851 3911 3926 3933 4061 4063 4131 4148 4526 4672 4676 5009 5063 5234 5318 5450 5772 5883 6168 6264 6289 6294 6347 6362 6488 6669 6844 6880 7173 7189 7387 7489 7571 7680 7690 7848 7930 7934 7987 8006 8047 8370 8498 8823 8856 9158 9235 9298 9654 9771 9917 9932 9954 9993
8th Prize Rs.100/-0021 0036 0051 0083 0129 0164 0168 0193 0226 0337 0362 0483 0524 0678 0723 0759 0823 0880 0899 0933 0966 0971 1062 1217 1597 1771 1841 2058 2170 2173 2202 2282 2288 2289 2290 2298 2311 2588 2716 2780 2905 3199 3224 3324 3420 3600 3609 3858 3899 3904 3910 3961 3975 4057 4164 4204 4232 4236 4316 4353 4523 4642 4668 4671 4686 4881 5007 5081 5107 5187 5195 5277 5285 5378 5529 5807 5974 6157 6260 6341 6426 6427 6447 6607 6763 6766 6805 6925 6993 7002 7147 7177 7179 7293 7328 7333 7457 7502 7524 7590 7623 7636 7788 7813 7853 7867 7959 7977 8150 8155 8269 8322 8324 8345 8409 8796 8846 8857 8932 9087 9151 9546 9759 9808
12:54 IST, February 15th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
Published 12:59 IST, February 15th 2025