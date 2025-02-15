Search icon
  News /
  Utility News /
  LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-693 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KR 694997
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 16:26 IST, February 15th 2025

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-693 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KR 694997

The Kerala Lottery results for today, feb 15, 2025, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 693 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Saturday Draw OUT | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 15, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-693 draw. 

16:23 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-693: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KR 694997 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAJAGOPAL V
Agency No.: E 5390

16:23 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-693 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KP 630177 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: M K SASIDHARAN
Agency No.: M 2451

16:24 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 830127
2) KO 894704
3) KP 127982
4) KR 529169
5) KS 865465
6) KT 655052
7) KU 390448
8) KV 850855
9) KW 734236
10) KX 280100
11) KY 781327
12) KZ 668305

16:24 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 0668  0751  1749  2632  2696  3232  3421  3760  3888  3967  4478  5723  5969  6354  6441  7175  8188  9388

16:25 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-693 Saturday Result: KR 694997 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAJAGOPAL V
Agency No.: E 5390

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KP 630177 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: M K SASIDHARAN
Agency No.: M 2451

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 1) KN 830127
2) KO 894704
3) KP 127982
4) KR 529169
5) KS 865465
6) KT 655052
7) KU 390448
8) KV 850855
9) KW 734236
10) KX 280100
11) KY 781327
12) KZ 668305

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0668  0751  1749  2632  2696  3232  3421  3760  3888  3967  4478  5723  5969  6354  6441  7175  8188  9388
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0735  1347  1456  6284  6709  6930  7088  7554  9082  9695

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  0221  0345  0868  1127  3068  3870  3936  4381  4541  4696  7090  7225  7302  7708

7th Prize Rs.500/-  0124  0247  0476  0577  0633  1235  1376  1378  1431  1440  1450  1485  1706  2109  2239  2342  2552  2722  2812  2860  2919  3076  3175  3412  3618  3833  3851  3911  3926  3933  4061  4063  4131  4148  4526  4672  4676  5009  5063  5234  5318  5450  5772  5883  6168  6264  6289  6294  6347  6362  6488  6669  6844  6880  7173  7189  7387  7489  7571  7680  7690  7848  7930  7934  7987  8006  8047  8370  8498  8823  8856  9158  9235  9298  9654  9771  9917  9932  9954  9993

8th Prize Rs.100/-0021  0036  0051  0083  0129  0164  0168  0193  0226  0337  0362  0483  0524  0678  0723  0759  0823  0880  0899  0933  0966  0971  1062  1217  1597  1771  1841  2058  2170  2173  2202  2282  2288  2289  2290  2298  2311  2588  2716  2780  2905  3199  3224  3324  3420  3600  3609  3858  3899  3904  3910  3961  3975  4057  4164  4204  4232  4236  4316  4353  4523  4642  4668  4671  4686  4881  5007  5081  5107  5187  5195  5277  5285  5378  5529  5807  5974  6157  6260  6341  6426  6427  6447  6607  6763  6766  6805  6925  6993  7002  7147  7177  7179  7293  7328  7333  7457  7502  7524  7590  7623  7636  7788  7813  7853  7867  7959  7977  8150  8155  8269  8322  8324  8345  8409  8796  8846  8857  8932  9087  9151  9546  9759  9808

12:54 IST, February 15th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 12:59 IST, February 15th 2025

Kerala lottery
