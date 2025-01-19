Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-686 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:26 IST, January 19th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-686 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Results Today 19.01.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Akshaya AK-686 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today 19.01.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 686 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-686 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 686 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today 19.01.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners. 

  • Listen to this article
08:22 IST, January 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 686 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 686 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

08:22 IST, January 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-686 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 686 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: 

08:23 IST, January 19th 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 686 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-686 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

AKSHAYA AK-686: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

08:24 IST, January 19th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 08:26 IST, January 19th 2025

Nagaland Lottery

Recommended

Saif's Attacker a Bangladeshi National? Mumbai Police Verifying Details
India News
Maha Kumbh 2025: Police Ban Drones Amid Security Concerns | LIVE
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Live Updates: Actor's Attacker Arrested From Thane
Entertainment News
41 Trains Delayed in Delhi Due to Dense Fog, Check List
India News
Clash Between Passenger and Railway Staff Over Rs 50 Goes Viral | WATCH
Viral News
Trump Arrives in Washington With Wife Melania Ahead of Swearing-In
World News
Trump Likely to Visit India After Assuming US President Duties: Report
World News
RG Kar Case Key Accused Convicted: Abhaya’s Family Seek Arrest Of Others
India News
Youth Slits Minor Girl's Throat For Refusing Marriage In Faridabad
India News
Mumbai Police Arrest Attacker Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan At His Home
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: