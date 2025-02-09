Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 14:51 IST, February 9th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-689 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Results Today 09.02.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Results Today 09.02.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 689 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-689 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 689 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

14:39 IST, February 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 689 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 689 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

14:39 IST, February 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-689 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

AKSHAYA AK 689 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner:

14:38 IST, February 9th 2025

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 689 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-689 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

AKSHAYA AK-687: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

14:37 IST, February 9th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

