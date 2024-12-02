LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-798 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WH 334811

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-798 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WH 334811 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: M SHOUKATHALI

Agency No.: P 2034

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WJ 313456 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: THANKAMANI C

Agency No.: T 947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WA 873595

2) WB 322275

3) WC 318422

4) WD 308026

5) WE 107287

6) WF 116241

7) WG 569187

8) WH 432456

9) WJ 688801

10) WK 320719

11) WL 794440

12) WM 101366

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 334811

WB 334811

WC 334811

WD 334811

WE 334811

WF 334811

WG 334811

WJ 334811

WK 334811

WL 334811

WM 334811

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0166 0286 1251 1484 1589 2329 2598 4492 6357 6388 7238 7402 7783 8664 9103 9117 9922 9932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0265 0577 2501 3505 3681 5859 5892 6614 7221 8775

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0361 7656 6567 8386 1285 4915 2619 4812 6350 9934 2989 5404 0690 1479

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0140 0171 0339 0516 0646 0770 0824 0923 0974 1008 1307 1356 1418 1495 1809 1876 1986 2047 2299 2363 2394 2797 2810 2850 2859 2896 3304 3327 3328 3346 3378 3422 3526 3639 3826 4254 4297 4969 4996 5034 5069 5094 5159 5416 5436 5468 5732 5837 5935 6001 6382 6452 6519 6575 6627 6663 6866 6950 7095 7121 7293 7354 7515 7528 7664 7875 7959 7994 8307 8374 8419 8444 8462 8690 8778 9437 9451 9478 9888 9960 9989 9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 4100 0837 2322 9933 9386 2339 4830 3020 0893 0890 5126 1823 2860 9039 0578 6165 8605 4867 3641 5052 4897 0878 4259 4327 4644 0220 2610 7988 8256 1603 6200 0160 7660 1877 2478 1632 3696 9830 4625 9297 0729 1950 9446 8247 5271 3450 3741 8290 8053 6427 6532 4096 1620 8338 1801 0565 3421 4396 0070 7191 4781 6855 2212 9479 8455 3906 8200 3921 7429 2305 9845 1604 3574 3860 5063 3515 6747 7078 8332 2969 4395 6989 8777 3768 2764 2509 4608 2473

WIN WIN W-798 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)