LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-809 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WV 472768

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-809 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WV 472768 (WAYANDU)

Agent Name: C MOHAN DAS

Agency No.: W 99

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WP 283390 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: WILSON P

Agency No.: H 1821

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 700874

2) WO 427035

3) WP 609675

4) WR 619481

5) WS 617602

6) WT 806398

7) WU 208247

8) WV 955620

9) WW 633083

10) WX 640294

11) WY 671239

12) WZ 538130

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 472768

WO 472768

WP 472768

WR 472768

WS 472768

WT 472768

WU 472768

WW 472768

WX 472768

WY 472768

WZ 472768

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0341 1077 1557 2217 3215 3315 4830 5877 6215 6380 6529 6681 7395 8011 8345 8948 8954 9293

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0026 0395 2529 4105 6110 7709 7867 8167 8268 9674

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0097 0518 0750 1572 1999 2531 3234 3789 5983 6329 6512 7210 9473 9515

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0189 0328 0612 0712 0834 1138 1401 1408 1620 1661 1665 1851 1888 2069 2169 2408 2568 2571 2982 2984 3024 3126 3160 3446 3523 3835 4063 4286 4527 4708 4774 4921 4967 5071 5135 5296 5658 5924 5941 5971 5972 6055 6094 6225 6367 6400 6455 6617 6661 6798 6974 7010 7038 7221 7241 7304 7336 7416 7507 7691 7834 7902 7937 7946 8027 8078 8196 8372 8413 8495 8519 8552 8636 8740 8883 8911 8957 9028 9413 9805 9905 9961

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1879 2310 4159 2667 7255 8176 4976 3917 8138 5787 9610 5044 8239 7439 8153 2484 1776 6284 6560 8782 7330 1071 6244 1021 1057 3409 1981 7317 8322 7363 5857 1285 5025 6909 2740 2359 9602 1117 9698 9723 6739 4650 6304 5917 2059 6320 4225 0930 9017 4862 5815 5366 1754 6868 4588 1372 2788 0880 9328 8411 5708 7926 6457 6854 9703 8651 4210 7543 0749 2829 6870 0805 5687 5964 9058 5380 7553 6467 2397 4343 0995 6404 3139 5806 7912 4982 6710 5131 2933 8198 9786 9212 9026 3817 4620 0989 0630 3050 1367 6324 3581 7407 4632 9394

