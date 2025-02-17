Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-809 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WV 472768
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 15:52 IST, February 17th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-809 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WV 472768

The Kerala Lottery results are live for February 17, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-809 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-809 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 17, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-809 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-809 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 17, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-809 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-809 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs. 

  • Listen to this article
15:50 IST, February 17th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 1st Prize Winner: WV 472768 (WAYANDU)
Agent Name: C MOHAN DAS
Agency No.: W 99

15:50 IST, February 17th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result 5 Lakh: WP 283390 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: WILSON P
Agency No.: H 1821

15:50 IST, February 17th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: 1) WN 700874
2) WO 427035
3) WP 609675
4) WR 619481
5) WS 617602
6) WT 806398
7) WU 208247
8) WV 955620
9) WW 633083
10) WX 640294
11) WY 671239
12) WZ 538130

15:52 IST, February 17th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-809 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-809 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WV 472768 (WAYANDU)
Agent Name: C MOHAN DAS
Agency No.: W 99

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WP 283390 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: WILSON P
Agency No.: H 1821

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 700874
2) WO 427035
3) WP 609675
4) WR 619481
5) WS 617602
6) WT 806398
7) WU 208247
8) WV 955620
9) WW 633083
10) WX 640294
11) WY 671239
12) WZ 538130

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 472768
WO 472768
WP 472768
WR 472768
WS 472768
WT 472768
WU 472768
WW 472768
WX 472768
WY 472768
WZ 472768

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0341  1077  1557  2217  3215  3315  4830  5877  6215  6380  6529  6681  7395  8011  8345  8948  8954  9293

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0026  0395  2529  4105  6110  7709  7867  8167  8268  9674

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0097  0518  0750  1572  1999  2531  3234  3789  5983  6329  6512  7210  9473  9515

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0189  0328  0612  0712  0834  1138  1401  1408  1620  1661  1665  1851  1888  2069  2169  2408  2568  2571  2982  2984  3024  3126  3160  3446  3523  3835  4063  4286  4527  4708  4774  4921  4967  5071  5135  5296  5658  5924  5941  5971  5972  6055  6094  6225  6367  6400  6455  6617  6661  6798  6974  7010  7038  7221  7241  7304  7336  7416  7507  7691  7834  7902  7937  7946  8027  8078  8196  8372  8413  8495  8519  8552  8636  8740  8883  8911  8957  9028  9413  9805  9905  9961

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1879  2310  4159  2667  7255  8176  4976  3917  8138  5787  9610  5044  8239  7439  8153  2484  1776  6284  6560  8782  7330  1071  6244  1021  1057  3409  1981  7317  8322  7363  5857  1285  5025  6909  2740  2359  9602  1117  9698  9723  6739  4650  6304  5917  2059  6320  4225  0930  9017  4862  5815  5366  1754  6868  4588  1372  2788  0880  9328  8411  5708  7926  6457  6854  9703  8651  4210  7543  0749  2829  6870  0805  5687  5964  9058  5380  7553  6467  2397  4343  0995  6404  3139  5806  7912  4982  6710  5131  2933  8198  9786  9212  9026  3817  4620  0989  0630  3050  1367  6324  3581  7407  4632  9394

WIN WIN W-808 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

08:17 IST, February 17th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed. 

Published 08:21 IST, February 17th 2025

Kerala lottery

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: