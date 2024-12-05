Search icon
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear SANDPIPE THURSDAY 8 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 42E 42912
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:21 IST, December 5th 2024

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear SANDPIPE THURSDAY 8 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 42E 42912

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 05 December, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - THURSDAY, 05 December, 2024: Check Winners for DEAR MAHANADI MORNING, DEAR DANCER DAY, and DEAR SANDPIPER, Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 28-11-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Mahanadi 1 PM, DEAR Dancer 6 PM, DEAR Sandpiper 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!

Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner
Nagaland Lottery DEAR DANCER TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results - THURSDAY, 05 December, 2024: Check Winners for DEAR MAHANADI MORNING, DEAR DANCER DAY, and DEAR SANDPIPER, Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 28-11-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Mahanadi 1 PM, DEAR Dancer 6 PM, DEAR Sandpiper 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!

20:47 IST, December 5th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER Tuesday 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 42E 42912

20:43 IST, December 5th 2024

Nagaland Lottery DEAR DANCER TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear DANCER Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 89B 6665

14:19 IST, December 5th 2024

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear MAHANADI Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 93E 61253 

14:19 IST, December 5th 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery TUESDAY Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 93E 61253

Updated 20:48 IST, December 5th 2024

