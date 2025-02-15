Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 20:18 IST, February 15th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear STORK Saturday 8 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 61A 89069

The Nagaland Lottery results are live for Feburary 15, 2025, featuring the Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Saturday, 15 Feb 2025: Check Winners for DEAR Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork, 1 PM Lottery Result 15-02-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Saturday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Saturday, 15 Feb 2025: Check Winners for DEAR Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork, 1 PM Lottery Result. Check the complete winners list now!

20:18 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear STORK Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 61A 89069

18:19 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear DONNER 6 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DONNER Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 87G 74821

13:16 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Narmada MORNING 1 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear NARMADA Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No 79A 39761

20:18 IST, February 15th 2025

12:42 IST, February 15th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 12:47 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery
