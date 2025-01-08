Search icon
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY (08.01.25) 1 PM- 1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 12:59 IST, January 8th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY (08.01.25) 1 PM- 1st Prize Ticket No

Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 08, Jan, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR CUPID DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Wednesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Sambad Dear INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear CUPID 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear PELICAN 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Live Blog

  • Listen to this article
12:58 IST, January 8th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Sambad Dear INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear INDUS 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

12:58 IST, January 8th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear CUPID 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear CUPID 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

12:57 IST, January 8th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear PELICAN 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Dear Lottery PELICAN 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

12:57 IST, January 8th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Winners

Nagaland lottery Result Today DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize winner no.

Updated 12:59 IST, January 8th 2025

