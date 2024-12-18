Search icon
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR CUPID WEDNESDAY (18.12.24) 6 PM- 1st Prize Ticket No 96J
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:34 IST, December 18th 2024

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR CUPID WEDNESDAY (18.12.24) 6 PM- 1st Prize Ticket No 96J

Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 18, Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR CUPID DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Wednesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 18 Dec 2024: Check Winners for DEAR INDUS MORNING, DEAR CUPID DAY, and DEAR PELICAN EVENING, Nagaland Dear 1 PM Lottery Result 11-12-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Morning1 PM, DEAR Evening 6 PM, DEAR Nagaland Lottery 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear CUPID 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Sambad Dear INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear PELICAN 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 18 Dec 2024: Check Winners for DEAR INDUS MORNING, DEAR CUPID DAY, and DEAR PELICAN EVENING, Nagaland Dear 1 PM Lottery Result 11-12-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Morning1 PM, DEAR Evening 6 PM, DEAR Nagaland Lottery 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

  • Listen to this article
18:32 IST, December 18th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear CUPID 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear CUPID 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 96J 47957

13:31 IST, December 18th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Sambad Dear INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear INDUS 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  44C 92848 

13:30 IST, December 18th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear PELICAN 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Dear Lottery PELICAN 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

18:33 IST, December 18th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Winners

Nagaland DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize winner no. 44C 92848 

DEAR CUPID WEDNESDAY (18.12.24) 6 PM- 1st Prize Ticket No 96J 47957

 

Updated 18:34 IST, December 18th 2024

