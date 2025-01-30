Published 15:07 IST, January 30th 2025
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear MAHANADI Thursday 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 34K 16793
Nagaland State Lottery Thursday, 30 Janurary, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR Mahanadi MORNING 1 PM, DEAR Dancer DAY 6 PM, DEAR Sandpiper EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Thursday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
Nagaland State Lottery Results - THURSDAY, 30 Janurary, 2024: Check Winners for DEAR MAHANADI MORNING, DEAR DANCER DAY, and DEAR SANDPIPER, Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 16-1-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Thursday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Mahanadi 1 PM, DEAR Dancer 6 PM, DEAR Sandpiper 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!
Live Blog
15:01 IST, January 30th 2025
Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI Thursday 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear MAHANADI Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 34K 16793
15:01 IST, January 30th 2025
Nagaland Lottery DEAR DANCER Thursday 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear DANCER Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
15:02 IST, January 30th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER Thursday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
15:02 IST, January 30th 2025
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Thursday Result OUT- Check Full Winners List
Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
Nagaland Lottery Dear DANCER Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
Dear SANDPIPER Thursday 8 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
15:03 IST, January 30th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
Updated 15:07 IST, January 30th 2025