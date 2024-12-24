Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Preparations in Full Swing as Prayagraj Gears Up for Millions of Devotees

New Delhi: Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, were intensified as authorities finalised arrangements to host millions of pilgrims. The grand event will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26, promising a spiritual and cultural spectacle for visitors from across the globe.

Security arrangements were emphasised, with Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi stating that ensuring safety while providing a welcoming environment to devotees remained a top priority. "Mahakumbh is a festival of faith. We have to not only provide security but also a good experience to the devotees," Dwivedi said.

To this end, police and paramilitary teams were trained in soft skills to interact with pilgrims as guides and friends.

The Tent City, a key attraction during the Mahakumbh, was being developed to accommodate thousands of visitors.

Authorities also worked on upgrading infrastructure, including roads, sanitation facilities, and transport systems, to handle the massive influx of people.

IRCTC Unveils State-of-the-Art Tent City for Mahakumbh 2025 Pilgrims at Prayagraj

As per the press release issued by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna PSU and the professional travel, tourism, and hospitality arm of Indian Railways, is set to welcome pilgrims to the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City in Prayagraj.

Conveniently located just 3.5 kilometers from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25, Arail Road, Naini, the Mahakumbh Gram provides easy access to the sacred bathing ghats and other major attractions.

This modern accommodation facility is designed to offer pilgrims a comfortable and memorable stay. Guests can choose from Super Deluxe Tents or Villa Tents, both equipped with ensuite bathrooms, 24/7 hot and cold water, premium bed linen, towels, toiletries, and dedicated hospitality services. Villa Tents also feature a private sitting area and a television.

Safety and security are prioritized with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. Additional amenities include first aid services and emergency assistance available at all times.

Guests will enjoy all-inclusive meal packages at attractive rates. The Tent City caters to visitors through direct bookings, IRCTC Rail Tour Packages, and Bharat Gaurav Trains, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

IRCTC has partnered with M/s Lallooji & Sons (Kumbh Canvas), a renowned name in the hospitality industry, to deliver a world-class camping experience during Mahakumbh 2025.