Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:58 IST, February 12th 2025

Full Refund for Train Tickets Missed Due to Mahakumbh Crowds - Check Details

Railway officials have acknowledged the problem of massive crowds due to Mahakumbh and offered an alternative solution to passengers, read more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahakumbh 2025: Heavy crowd at railway sations | Image: X

Prayagraj: Have you missed your train due to the heavy Mahakumbh crowd? Well, here's some good news for all the travellers, as Indian Railways will refund the ticket fare price for those who are unable to board their respective trains.

Mahakumbh 2025    

Railway officials have acknowledged the problem of massive crowds due to Mahakumbh and offered an alternative solution to passengers. If you are unable to board your train due to the overwhelming crowds at Mahakumbh, you will be eligible for a full refund on your ticket. 

Key Points:
Full Refund: Passengers who miss their train due to Mahakumbh crowds will receive a complete refund.

Alternative Arrangements: Passengers can contact the station master for alternative arrangements on other trains.

Effective Dates: This policy is in effect during the Mahakumbh period, from January 10 to February 28, 2025.

ADM Operation Vineet Kumar and Senior DCM Amresh Kumar confirmed that two immediate facilities have been restored for the people who are unable to board their trains despite having confirmed ticket. 

This initiative aims to ease the travel woes of pilgrims and ensure a smoother experience during this significant religious event.

Mahakumbh Traffic Jams

As Mahakumbh progresses all district and urban body officials around Parayagraj zone have been directed to immediately ensure basic facilities such as food, water, accommodation, toilets, and other civic amenities for the devotees and all affected individuals.

Mahakumbh Day 31

Devotees are coming towards Sangam, crowding around the railway station and bus stands on the day of Maghi Purnima. Till now, the total number of people who have taken a bath at the Mahakumbh has crossed 46 crore 25 lakh.

Prayagraj is now declared as a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ after a heavy crowd came towards the Mahakumbh Mela zone. The Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

 

 

Updated 13:58 IST, February 12th 2025

Maha Kumbh

Recommended

Big Setback To Australia As 28-Year-Old Bowler's Action Reported
SportFit
Neymar, Suarez And More! The Top 5 Footballers To Never Win Ballon D'Or
Galleries
BeerBiceps Row LIVE: Apoorva Mukhija Reaches Khar Police Station
Entertainment News
Ranveer's Rumoured Gf's Cryptic Post Goes Viral Amid IGL Controversy
Entertainment News
Amantullah Khan Writes to Delhi Cops as Hunt to Nab Him Intensifies
India News
Zelenskyy Open to Territory Swap With Russia—But Sets a Key Condition
World News
Varun Chakravarthy INJURED, Yet Picked in Team India's ICC CT 25 Squad
SportFit
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England Opt To Bowl
SportFit
Kerala Ragging Horror: Students Stripped Naked, Tortured With Dumbbells
India News
Australia Finalize Squad For CT 2025, Include Indian Origin Spinner
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: