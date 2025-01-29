Search icon
  • Mumbai International Airport Set for Transformation With Redevelopment of Terminal 1

Published 12:52 IST, January 29th 2025

Mumbai International Airport Set for Transformation With Redevelopment of Terminal 1

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is set to go on a transformation journey with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Airport | Image: Gautam Adani/X

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is set to go on a transformation journey with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).

As per a statement from the airport operator on Tuesday, this ambitious project will redefine passenger experience and set an unprecedented standard in sustainability and innovation.

Once complete, the new terminal will be able to manage 20 million passengers annually, an impressive 42 percent boost in capacity, reflecting the growth of Mumbai, the statement added.

As Mumbai continues to soar as an international aviation hub, the new terminal, with a built-up area of over two million sq. ft., is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience.

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations. 

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting in November 2025, followed by the construction of the new terminal.

Throughout the process, the airport operator said they will ensure that passenger convenience and safety remain a priority.  

CSMIA T2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to be operational in 2025, will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1, it added.

Together, the airports will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, "The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition with minimum disruption to daily operations or passenger experience. This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacity—it is about future-proofing our city's place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come to expect."

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

MIAL is a public-private partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74 percent, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26 percent. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 12:52 IST, January 29th 2025

