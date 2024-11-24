Search icon
  • LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (24.11.2024) DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM 62C 7791
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:28 IST, November 24th 2024

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (24.11.2024) DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM 62C 7791

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 24 Nov, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic
Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 24 Nov, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of Nagaland State Lottery Sunday winners list, scroll up.

  • Listen to this article
00:05 IST, November 25th 2024

19:36 IST, November 24th 2024

13:26 IST, November 24th 2024

00:05 IST, November 25th 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 59H 86133 

DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM 1st Prize 87H 32801 

Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no. 62C 77991

 

13:05 IST, November 24th 2024

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lottery Result - Check Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday: This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.      

Updated 00:05 IST, November 25th 2024

