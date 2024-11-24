Published 13:28 IST, November 24th 2024
LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (24.11.2024) DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM 62C 7791
00:05 IST, November 25th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no. 62C 77991
19:36 IST, November 24th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no. 87H 32801
13:26 IST, November 24th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 59H 86133
00:05 IST, November 25th 2024
13:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lottery Result - Check Details
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Sunday: This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Updated 00:05 IST, November 25th 2024