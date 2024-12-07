Rajasthan Govt To Begin Statewide Polio Campaign on December 8

Jaipur: A campaign to give polio medicines to over 87 lakh children will be conducted in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

Under the Pulse Polio campaign, children up to five years of age will be given polio medicines on Sunday.

A total of 46,887 polio booths have been set up and 59,936 teams have been formed to administer medicines to 87.50 lakh children across Rajasthan. These also include 5,396 transit teams and 7,653 mobile teams.

On Sunday, children will be given medicines at the booths.

On the first day of the campaign, the medicine will be given at the booth and for the next three days, the teams will go door to door across Jaipur city to administer polio drops to children.