Good News! Service Road Along Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway To Soon Ease Pune Traffic - Check Details

Pune: Good news for punekars as Pune is all set to witness a significant improvement in its traffic conditions with the upcoming 32.4-kilometre service road project along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved this project, which aims to reduce city traffic and enhance road safety.

Project Cost

The service road will stretch from Khed-Shivapur to Ravet, and is estimated to cost around ₹604 crore. The two-lane road will feature lanes measuring 3.5 metres in width on either side of the highway. The project is scheduled to begin construction in March 2025 and is expected to be completed within two years.

Benefits

The new service road is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in key areas such as Narhe, Navale Bridge, Warje, Chandani Chowk, and Ravet. It is expected to cut travel time by approximately 20 minutes, benefiting around one lakh vehicles daily. Additionally, the project aims to reduce accident rates and improve overall traffic flow.

Collaborative Effort

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has completed 90% of the land acquisition for the project, while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is handling the remaining 10%. This collaborative effort show government's commitment towards improving urban infrastructure in and around the city.

Long-Term Impact

The service road project is part of a broader strategy to address Pune’s growing traffic issues, particularly in high-congestion areas. The ring road will provide an alternative route for local traffic, the project aims to enhance road safety and travel efficiency for smaller vehicles and local commuters.