  • Shri Swaminarayan Trust to Set Up Camp for the First Time in Maha Kumbh

Published 21:58 IST, December 17th 2024

Shri Swaminarayan sect, a reputed institution that claims to awaken the spirit of 'Nar Seva Narayan Seva', is going to set up camp for the first time.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahakumbh 2025 | Image: freepik

Mahakumbh Nagar: Shri Swaminarayan sect, a reputed institution that claims to awaken the spirit of 'Nar Seva Narayan Seva', is going to set up camp for the first time in the Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 for which 'bhoomi pujan' was done on Tuesday.

Akshardham temples in the country have been built by the Shri Swaminarayan sect.

BJP leader Rakesh Shukla, who participated as 'yajaman' in the bhoomi pujan at Bajrang Das Marg in Sector 6, said Shri Swaminarayan sect is going to set up camp for the first time in the Maha Kumbh Mela, for which bhoomi pujan was done on Tuesday.

He said after the Ganga 'pujan', the divine event of bhoomi pujan according to Vedic tradition was completed under the guidance and presence of Swami Shri Muni Vatsal Ji, Swami Satyanishtha Ji and Swami Dharma Murti Ji.

The Maha Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 21:58 IST, December 17th 2024

