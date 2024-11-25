The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group Honored as a Top 10 Employer for LGBTQIA

Bangalore: The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group proudly announces its recognition as one of India’s Top 10 Employers for LGBTQIA+ inclusion, awarded at the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2024 Summit held on November 22, 2024 at The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore. This prestigious award celebrates The LaLiT’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable workplace that empowers LGBTQIA+ team members and creates a welcoming environment for all.

The IWEI Top 10 award highlights The LaLiT’s excellence across various parameters critical to workplace inclusivity, including policies and benefits, employee resource groups, allyship initiatives, inclusive recruitment practices, and broader community engagement. With pioneering programs like Pure Love, gender-neutral policies, and inclusive recruitment strategies and creating welcoming inclusive and safe experiences for queer guests also, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group continues to lead the way in setting industry standards for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

Reflecting on the award, Mr. Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group and founder of The Keshav Suri Foundation, shared: “Inclusion isn’t just in our policies; it’s in our people. DEI is in our DNA at The LaLiT. Supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and creating real representation aren’t just trendy moves; they’re the way forward. Companies need to step up and lead, not just follow along. Employees, investors, and customers want diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to be at the core, not just in the fine print. That’s why building genuine connections and inclusive strategies matters more than ever. At The Lalit, we know first-hand the power of embedding DEI in everything we do—it strengthens our business and inspires our team.’’