New Delhi, India: Amar Singh Art Gallery has become a name synonymous to world-class post-war and contemporary art in the UK. The Amar Gallery has been home to the work of some of the most underappreciated artists of their time. Adding to that list, Amar Gallery has announced its latest exhibition, Lawrence Calcagno: Redux, featuring paintings and works on paper by LGBTQIA+ artist Lawrence Calcagno.

Due to his love for art, Amar Singh has made it possible that for the first time, many of these works have been exhibited in London, with Amar Galley serving as its home. The artist behind the work, Calcagno led a remarkable life and with this exhibition, Amar Singh aims to bring this master of art back to the forefront of art history.

Calcagno’s artistic journey began in 1941 at the beginning of World War II. He had joined the United States Army Air Corps, serving there for three years and during this time, his service he was recognised as an artist. His drawing titled Watch in the Night even won first prize in the national Army art contest in the Southwest Regional competition. The artist then went on to enrol at the California School of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California. He then further mastered his craft by studying in Europe at L!Academie de la Grande Chaumiere.

While in Paris, Calcagno met and fell in love with PaBeauford Delaney. Their interracial and homosexual relationship was still illegal throughout most of the United States at the time. Going further, Calcagno supported many budding and artists of colour including Jack Whitten, alongside Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence and Wayne Thiebaud to secure Whitten a grant for minority artists from the John Hay Whitney Fellowship.