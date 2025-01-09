Bitcoin Closes The 2024 Market With $19 Trillion In Trading Volume Doubling Last Year's Performance

Bitcoin didn’t just end 2024 on a high note—it smashed expectations and closed the year with $19 trillion in trading volume.

That’s more than double the $8.7 trillion from 2023, a clear signal that the king of crypto is back in full force.

After two sluggish years, Bitcoin turned things around with the help of major milestones like the April halving, the launch of a U.S. Bitcoin ETF, and an all-time high price of $108,000.

But what’s behind this dramatic comeback? And does this mean Bitcoin’s best days are still ahead?

That's what we'll try to figure out in this article.

Bitcoin Hashrate Sets New Record in Early 2025

In addition to breaking the trading volume, BTC’s computing power, better known as the hashrate, also soared to a new ATH on January 3, 2025 - reaching a milestone of 1,000 exahashes per second (EH/s).

While this record-breaking number was short-lived—the hashrate later dipped to around 775 EH/s—data from CryptoQuant indicates a continued upward trend in overall network strength.

In 2024, over 40% of the global hashrate was attributed to the U.S.-based mining pools, keeping the debate alive over which country holds the most influence in Bitcoin mining. Foundry USA and MARA Pool, two major U.S. mining operations, reportedly mined more than 38.5% of Bitcoin blocks last year.

That said, determining hashrate dominance isn’t straightforward. Bitcoin mining remains a pseudonymous and widely distributed process, with individual miners contributing computing power from all corners of the globe.

Even when companies and pools are headquartered in specific countries, their hashrate often originates from a mix of contributors worldwide. Adding to the complexity, many miners rely on virtual private networks (VPNs) to mask their locations, further obscuring the true geographic distribution of mining power.

As the hashrate continues to climb, it signals the growing security of the Bitcoin network and the ongoing global tug-of-war for mining dominance.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) Is Giving Retail Traders a Fighting Chance Against Whale-Dominated Market

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) has stepped into the spotlight with one goal: give retail traders a fighting chance in a space often ruled by institutional giants.

Launched in November 2024, this meme coin didn’t just arrive quietly—it raised an impressive $43 million during its presale. That kind of backing doesn’t happen by accident – it’s a sign of a passionate and growing community rallying behind the project.

What makes $WEPE different? It’s laser-focused on bringing pro-level tools to everyday traders. Think exclusive insights and alpha calls, the kind of intel usually reserved for those with deep pockets. $WEPE wants retail traders to make smarter moves, close the gap with the whales, and take charge of their trading game.

The project’s staking program is already a hit, offering token holders APY rates around 30%. The WEPE Army has brought excitement with trading contests and events that keep things fresh and engaging.

Looking forward, $WEPE plans to launch the Wepe Dex—a decentralized exchange built with meme coin fans in mind.

Thanks to all of these features, crypto influencers like ClayBro keep saying that $WEPE might become a significant player in the meme coin space.

Solaxy ($SOLX) Could Be Solana’s Answer to Layer-2 Scaling

Solaxy ($SOLX) is stirring up excitement in the Solana ecosystem, aiming to solve some of the network’s biggest headaches.

Billed as what could be Solana’s first true Layer-2 scaling solution, this project is all about tackling issues like slow transactions, network congestion, and the never-ending quest for better scalability.

Here’s the gist: Solaxy shifts a chunk of transaction processing to its own Layer-2 network. Why does that matter? It means faster, smoother operations for everyone—whether you’re a developer struggling with clunky dApp performance or a user tired of waiting for transactions to clear.

But it’s not just about speed. Solaxy’s approach blends Solana’s mainnet security with batch processing on Layer-2, creating a setup that feels both innovative and practical. It’s scalable, cost-effective, and, if the hype holds up, a potential game-changer for the way Solana dApps function.

The project has already raised $9,2 million during its presale—hardly pocket change—which speaks volumes about the confidence investors have in its potential. And Solaxy’s ambitions don’t stop there.

The roadmap hints at multi-chain compatibility, which could open doors for adoption across the broader DeFi space, not just Solana.

The roadmap hints at multi-chain compatibility, which could open doors for adoption across the broader DeFi space, not just Solana.

Flockerz ($FLOCK) Might Shape the Future of Meme Coins with Vote-to-Earn and Community Power

Flockerz ($FLOCK) is flipping the script on meme coins by introducing a vote-to-earn system that puts its community firmly in the driver’s seat.

This innovative feature allows holders to actively participate in the project’s governance, transforming them from mere investors into decision-makers who have a say in the project’s future.

Launched in September 2024, Flockerz has already pulled in over $9 million during its presale, showing strong interest from early backers. And there’s more incentive for investors—25% of the token’s total supply is set aside for staking rewards, with current APY rates reaching an eye-popping 302%.

At the center of it all is The Flock, Flockerz’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). This structure ensures the community isn’t just a spectator but an integral part of steering the project’s direction.

Whether it’s voting on key decisions or influencing future developments, The Flock is where the action happens.

Final Words

