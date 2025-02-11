GIS will boost the states industrial sector: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

There is immense enthusiasm for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh among entrepreneurs from Mandideep, Bagroda, Pilukhedi, Govindpura, Acharpura, and Phanda industrial areas near Bhopal. Young innovators are eager to contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat through acquaintance with cutting age global technologies. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his international tour for investment, has invited global companies to participate not only in the economic growth of Madhya Pradesh but also in its technological advancement. Companies from the UK, Germany, and Japan have expressed their commitment to supporting the state’s progress in the field of technology. As foreign industries set up operations in Madhya Pradesh, the latest technologies will undoubtedly enter the state, driving local industries forward with world-class advancements. This will significantly boost the industrial sector.

During Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s six-day visit to the UK and Germany in November 2024, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 78 thousand crore were received from industrialists and investors. This significant investment is expected to boost the overall development of Madhya Pradesh while creating numerous employment opportunities for tech-savvy youth. Before Dr. Yadav’s UK-Germany visit, a proposal was put forward at the Sagar Regional Industry Conclave, outlining a collaboration between Germany and India to establish a technical unit in Acharpura, Bhopal. To facilitate this, a German investor was handed a land allotment letter in Germany, confirming the company’s investment of over Rs 100 crore in Bhopal. Additionally, interactive sessions and roundtable discussions were held on the development of software and IT parks. Notably, Woodpacker Software has proposed an investment of Rs 1,100 crore in the chemical and IT sectors.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that his visit to the UK and Germany will open up better employment opportunities for tech-savvy youth in Madhya Pradesh. Investments from these countries will not only bring latest technology to the state’s technical institutions but also create avenues for skill development and career growth for young professionals. Additionally, this collaboration will expose institutions in the state to world-class technology, helping them attain a global stature.

Successful visits of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to the UK and Germany has led to success in his visit to Japan also. A significant milestone was reached with the approval of the Japan-Madhya Pradesh Industrial Cooperation Forum, paving the way for the establishment of a Japanese Industrial Park, Skill Development Center, and Smart Manufacturing Hub in the state. Dr. Yadav expressed confidence that Japan will participate in the Global Investors Summit as a country partner, further strengthening economic and industrial cooperation between the two nations. Several Japanese companies have shown keen interest in investing in medical devices, automobiles, manufacturing, electronics, and textiles (ready-made garments) in Madhya Pradesh. With the support of Japanese investors, Madhya Pradesh is steadily transforming into an ‘ideal destination’ and an ‘industry-friendly state’ for global investments.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that in a meeting with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) President Shri Susumu Kataoka, a special framework has been agreed upon to promote trade and investment. JETRO can establish its office in Madhya Pradesh, which will guide Japanese companies in investing in the state.