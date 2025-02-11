Global Textile Industry Has Tremendous Growth Potential in Madhya Pradesh: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a state with immense potential in the textile and apparel industry. The state's rich agricultural background, the exquisite craftsmanship of traditional weaving communities, a modern industrial base, and investor-friendly policies are propelling it to the forefront of this sector. Through well-planned government efforts, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of India’s leading textile and garment hubs. The Global Investors Summit 2025 will further accelerate this industrial journey by showcasing the opportunities available in the state to investors worldwide.

Dr. Yadav emphasized that Madhya Pradesh’s textile industry is not limited to production alone but is creating a comprehensive value chain—from raw material production to garment manufacturing and global exports. He noted that Madhya Pradesh contributes 43% to India’s and 24% to the world’s organic cotton production. This not only highlights the state’s capacity but also positions it as an ideal location for environmentally sustainable and high-quality textile production.

Cotton, Silk, and Modern Fibers – The Core Strengths of Madhya Pradesh

The Chief Minister highlighted that Madhya Pradesh leads in cotton production while its silk industry is steadily expanding. The state produces over 200 tons of silk annually, promoting both traditional handlooms and modern silk products. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh is advancing rapidly in modern synthetic fibre production, which is boosting technical textiles and speciality fibre manufacturing.

Dr. Yadav also mentioned that the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park (PM MITRA), being developed in the Dhar district, will provide a new dimension to the state’s textile industry. Spanning 2,100 acres, this park will offer world-class infrastructure for textile and garment industries. It will not only attract significant investments but also enhance the state’s competitiveness on a global scale.

A Unique Blend of Traditional Art and Modern Textiles

The Chief Minister pointed out that the identity of the state’s textile industry is not limited to large-scale production units; its traditional crafts are also a significant strength. Exquisite handloom products like Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bagh print, Batik print, and Zari-Zardozi reflect Madhya Pradesh’s rich heritage. Efforts are underway to bring these crafts global recognition. Maheshwari sarees, Bagh prints, and Chanderi cotton have already received GI tags, strengthening their branding and market position.

The state boasts over 60 large textile mills, more than 4,000 looms, and 25 lakh spindles. Cities like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Dhar, Dewas, Gwalior, Chhindwara, and Jabalpur are emerging as key textile hubs. Indore’s ready-made garment cluster has become a major unit with over 1,200 enterprises. The Apparel Design Centre and Special Economic Zone in Indore are providing a competitive edge to industries.

Government Initiatives to Elevate Textile Industry Investments

Dr. Yadav noted that the government is implementing several attractive policies to boost industries. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to attract ₹3,513 crore investment in the textile sector under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. This investment will position the state as a leader in high-quality textile production and exports.

The government is providing industries with electricity and water at minimal rates, along with benefits like GST exemptions, tax rebates, and other incentives. Special customized incentive packages have also been designed to offer financial support tailored to the investment needs of industries.

Madhya Pradesh: A Preferred Destination for Global Textile Companies

Madhya Pradesh is already a major hub for renowned companies like Trident Group, Raymond, Aditya Birla, Vardhman Textiles, Gokaldas Exports, Sagar Group, Nahar Spinning Mills, AVGOL, Indorama, and Bhaskar. The continuous investments from these companies are a testament to the state’s industry-friendly environment and policies. Their success is attracting more investors, and in the coming years, the state is set to become India’s largest centre for textiles and apparel.

Global Investors Summit 2025 to Steer Industrial Transformation

The Global Investors Summit 2025 will provide a new direction to this industrial transformation. Investors, industrialists, and policymakers from around the world will be invited to explore Madhya Pradesh’s potential and discover new investment opportunities. By blending its historical heritage with modern innovations, Madhya Pradesh is on the path to establishing itself as a global textile hub. The government is fully committed to providing all possible facilities to investors and setting new benchmarks in this sector.