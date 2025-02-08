How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Arkansas | AR Sports Betting Apps

The 2025 Super Bowl will be live from Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9th as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to make history versus the Philadelphia Eagles. In Arkansas, sports betting is legal but the state’s tax laws have left bettors with limited options ahead of Super Bowl 2025. Arkansas betting apps like BetSaracen offer worse Super Bowl odds and bonuses than most online sportsbooks, leaving NFL fans wanting more ahead of the Big Game. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Arkansas and claim free bets for the Eagles vs. Chiefs.

5 Best Arkansas Betting Apps For Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Super Bowl 2025

EveryGame — $500 bonus, plus 2 free Super Bowl bets

BetWhale — $1,250 Super Bowl betting offer

BetNow — $500 betting bonus for Eagles vs. Chiefs

MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting bonus

Disclosure: Our betting experts have thoroughly researched and handpicked each product based on their direct experience. We may receive compensation if you sign up using our links.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Arkansas

Sign up for an account with a valid email address

Make a deposit of $50 or more to qualify for the promotion

Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2025

Place your bets on Eagles vs. Chiefs

Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in Arkansas?

Must be 18 years or older

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Must sign up using a valid email address

Must fund account using an accepted payment method for deposit & withdrawal

There are some rules and requirements for residents that want to bet on the Super Bowl. In Arkansas, the legal gambling age for sports betting is 21 years old. However, bettors can join an offshore sportsbook at 18 years old, as long as they have a valid email address. Once signed up, bettors can deposit or withdraw funds from their account using accepted methods of payment, including credit card, Interac e-transfer, Bitcoin, and more.

Arkansas Sports Betting Law: Is It Legal to Bet The Super Bowl in Arkansas?

Sports betting is legal in Arkansas, both in-person at casinos or online via Super Bowl betting apps . However, the state forces sportsbooks to partner with a local casino and share 51% of the profits, which has made companies like DraftKings and FanDuel hesitant to open their doors to Arkansas residents. That means NFL fans are often forced to accept less than optimal odds for sporting events, including the Super Bowl.

Arkansas allows up to eight sportsbooks to operate in-state and industry leaders like BetOnline are welcoming residents with free bets and bonus cash ahead of Super Bowl 2025. New users can simply sign up, fund their account, and claim up to $5,750 in free bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs.

After logging in, Arkansas residents will have access to the best Super Bowl odds and bonuses, along with a long list of prop bets that you won’t find anywhere else.

Why Bet with Offshore Sportsbooks in Arkansas?

Age requirement is only 18 years old

Better Super Bowl odds and more prop bets

Bigger bonus offers for the Big Game

Betting contests with up to $50,000 in prizes

Instant deposits and fast withdrawals via credit card, Interac, and crypto



Super Bowl 2025 Odds at Arkansas Betting Sites

Kansas City will head into New Orleans as one-point favorites in their quest for the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history. The Chiefs are -122 betting favorites on the moneyline while the Eagles offer bettors slightly more value with +102 odds.

The early Super Bowl line movement has favored Philadelphia thus far. In fact, 69% of the public bets are on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. The total has also moved down to 49.0 points after opening at 49.5 points last week. The perfect occasion to bet on the best offshore sportsbooks .

Here are the latest Super Bowl 2025 odds:

📊 Point Spread: Chiefs -1.0 (-110) | Eagles +1.0 (-110)

🎲 Odds: Chiefs -122 | Eagles +102

💰 Total: Over/Under 49.0 Points (-110)

Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Available on Arkansas Betting Apps

There is a wide variety of betting markets available for Super Bowl Sunday. The best betting apps in Arkansas allow members to bet on all of the pregame and postgame festivities, including the national anthem, halftime show, and more.





Here are some of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl 2025.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Length: Over/Under 125 seconds

Over 125 seconds (-105)

Under 125 seconds (-135)

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds

Humble: -200

Not Like Us: +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe: +500

Swimming Pools: +700

Money Trees: +800

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach Odds

Purple: +125

Yellow/green/lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/pink: +900

Clear/water: +900

AR Sports Betting: Best Arkansas Sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2025

Finding the right betting app can take some careful consideration, especially for Arkansas residents who are new to betting online. Every sportsbook has unique features that set it apart from the competition. Some betting sites offer better odds and bigger bonuses while others offer exclusive betting markets, contests, and more to keep fans engaged in the game.

Here are the best Arkansas betting sites for Super Bowl 2025 based on our own user experiences:

BetWhale : Biggest Betting Offer for Super Bowl 2025 in Arkansas

BetOnline : Best Overall Sportsbook for Super Bowl 2025

MyBookie : Most Super Bowl Prop Bets Available in Arkansas

BetWhale: Biggest Betting Offer for Super Bowl 2025 in Arkansas

BetWhale has one of the best welcome bonus offers available for new users who sign up to bet on Super Bowl 2025. Members can claim a 125% bonus on their first deposit worth up to $1,250, which can be used to bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs. That means Arkansas residents can reduce their overall risk and earn more than double their deposit before even placing a bet on the game.

BetOnline: Best Overall Sportsbook for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline is the most trusted offshore sportsbooks for Arkansas residents who want to bet on the Super Bowl. The sportsbooks has been serving U.S. players since 2001 and remains an industry leader in online sports betting. It is also considered as one of the best Bitcoin betting sites . New users can sign up to take advantage of a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $250 in free bets and use their bonus cash to profit from some of the best odds for the Big Game. In addition to great odds and prop bets, BetOnline is also hosting an exclusive Super Bowl betting contest with $50,000 in cash prizes.



MyBookie: Most Super Bowl Prop Bets Available in Arkansas

MyBookie has a reputation for delivering everything that bettors want from an online sportsbook. It has competitive odds, a long list of prop bets, and an easy-to-use layout that makes it easy for bettors to make decisions on the move. It also has must-have features for the Big Game, including live betting, contests, and Super Bowl Squares. New members can join today and claim a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.



Super Bowl 2025 Prediction & Best Bets



Best Bet: Eagles ML (+102)

Total Prediction: Under 49.0 points (-110)

Best Prop Bet: Patrick Mahomes 2+ passing touchdowns (-110)



The early line movement has favored the Eagles with the point spread moving from -1.5 points to -1.0 points. The total for this game has also been trending lower and now sits at 49.0 points ahead of the Super Bowl rematch.



Last time these two teams met, they combined for 72 points but that outcome seems unlikely this time around. The Eagles were the top-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed and the Chiefs’ defense has a penchant for showing up in big games, so points could be harder to come by in 2025.



The Eagles can move the ball in multiple ways, which should give them an edge on paper. Saquon Barkley’s emergence on the ground should help them control the clock and keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands on Sunday. Look for the Eagles to squeeze out a closely contested win and get their revenge in Super Bowl LIX.

