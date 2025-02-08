How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Apps

Super Bowl 2025 will be played in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9th and NFL fans are getting in their bets for the Big Game. Sports betting is legal in Nebraska, but residents don’t have to do any traveling to make wagers on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs. The top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to members who sign up for Super Bowl LIX. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the best betting apps in Nebraska for fans who want to bet on the Super Bowl online in 2025.

Best Nebraska Betting Apps for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline — Up to $250 in free bets, no strings attached BetNow — 150% sign up bonus, 200% buddy referral EveryGame — 100% deposit bonus on first 2 deposits BetUS — 150% sign up bonus on first 3 deposits MyBookie — 50% sports welcome bonus

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Nebraska

here to join BetOnline

Use accurate personal details to create an account

Deposit money in your account, a minimum of $50

Claim up to $250 in free bets for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Make your wagers and prop bets for the game between the Chiefs and Eagles

Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in Nebraska

Anyone who is over the age of 18 can sign up and create an account for one of the best offshore sportsbooks. All you’ll need is a valid email address, and an accepted payment method. Here are the requirements to sign up and bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Nebraska:

18 years or older

Valid email address

Accepted payment method for both deposits and withdrawals

Nebraska Sports Betting Law: Is It Legal to Bet The Super Bowl in Nebraska?

Gambling on sports is technically legal in the state of Nebraska, but it can only be done at a limited number of locations. Four casinos within the state offer wagering on sporting events, but they are all located within a 150-mile radius of each other, which can leave some residents searching for other options.

There is a more convenient way for the rest of the state to bet on Super Bowl 2025, though. Offshore betting sites are regulated in places outside of the United States, which creates a loophole to allow residents of Nebraska to bet online. Sportsbooks like BetUS, BetOnline, and EveryGame are able to be used in the Cornhusker State, and all of their apps offer lucrative sign-up bonuses leading up to the big game.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds at Nebraska Betting Sites

There aren’t any events on the sports calendar that see the betting volume that the Super Bowl gets every year. This year’s game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and the matchup will have one of the shortest point spreads in Super Bowl history. Here are the Super Bowl 2025 odds from the new betting websites.

📊 Point Spread: Chiefs -1.0 (-110) | Eagles +1.0 (-110)

🎲 Odds: Chiefs -122 | Eagles +102

🎰 Total: Over/Under 49.0 Points (-110)

Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Available on Nebraska Betting Apps

All the offshore sportsbooks listed here have the best super bowl betting apps that feature extensive menus of proposition bets. There are bets available for everything from touchdown scorers to halftime show probabilities.

Coin Toss Odds

The simplest of the yearly popular proposition bets. You can get in on the action before there is actually any action, by way of betting on the coin toss. Kansas City has won each of their last three Super Bowl contests, and heads has been the results 3 of the past 4 times.

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

National Anthem Length: Over/Under 125 seconds

How long will it take Jon Batiste to finish his rendition of the Star Spangled Banner? He has one of the highest over/unders that we’ve ever seen in the category, as Reba McEntire’s designation came in at 92.5 seconds last year.

Over 125 seconds (-105)

Under 125 seconds (-135)

Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds

Not Like Us won Grammys on Sunday night, but will it be the first song that Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Which song will he play first on Sunday night?

Humble: -200

Not Like Us: +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe: +500

Swimming Pools: +700

Money Trees: +800

United In Grief: +2000

Like That: +2000

Alright: +2000

King Kunta: +2000

N95: +3300

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach Odds

The Chiefs have dumped Gatorade on Andy Reid in each of the past two seasons, and the color has been purple both times. Will a 3-peat happen for both the Chiefs and the Gatorade pour?

Purple: +125

Yellow/green/lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/pink: +900

Clear/water: +900

Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for Super Bowl 2025

Best Overall Nebraska Betting App: BetOnline

Few online betting sites have the total package like BetOnline does. Not only does this Bitcoin casino feature $250 in free bets for the Super Bowl upon signup, but they have one of the most extensive betting menus for this year’s big game. They are one of the more well known and established outlets that are taking wagers this year.

Best Sportsbook Bonus in Nebraska: BetNow

There may be no better perk for Nebraska residents than the one given out by BetNow. The site is offering a 150% sign up bonus, which is on par with some of the other outlets. But they also have a 200% cash bonus when you refer a friend who signs up for an account.

Top Nebraska Betting Site for Super Bowl Props: BetUS

One of the Bitcoin betting sites with the longest list of prop bets is BetUS. Wagering options are well organized and easy to read, and even have pre-established parlay bets that are organized by their value. They are offering a 150% sign up bonus for this year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2025 Prediction & Best Bets

How Many Times Will The Broadcast Show Jason Kelce? OVER 2.5 (-175)

One of the newest stars on the NFL landscape, the popularity of Jason Kelce has skyrocketed this season. This Super Bowl matchup features the team that he spent his entire playing career with going up against the team that his brother plays for, meaning that he should be one of the non-players or coaches who receive the most air time.

Saquon Barkley to Score First Touchdown (+400)

The Eagles will look to establish their most powerful weapon early in the game, and that means feeding Saquon Barkley to set the tone in the running game. If he is the one to find the end zone on the game’s touchdown scoring drive, then a $100 bet can be turned into $400.