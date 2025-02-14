Kevin Parallax: Bridging Cultures Through Musical Mastery

Kevin Parallax has carved out a unique space in the global music scene, blending his Indian heritage with a dynamic and forward-thinking approach to contemporary metal and rock. His journey has been marked by an impressive range of achievements, from working with Grammy-nominated artists to earning endorsements from leading music brands. Recognized by major publications such as Rolling Stone India, his career has spanned continents, genres, and industry roles, establishing him as a versatile force in modern music.

From performing at the JRM Grounds for Mithibai’s Kshitij—one of India’s largest cultural festivals—to commanding the legendary stage of Whiskey a Go Go on the Sunset Strip, Kevin’s path reflects the increasing global presence of Indian musicians in heavy music. Whiskey a Go Go, a venue that has hosted legendary acts, is just one of many iconic stages where he has left his mark. His journey has spanned multiple facets of the music industry, from working as a session musician to overseeing projects with artists on Sumerian Records’ roster, further establishing his reputation as both a seasoned performer and a knowledgeable industry professional.

His extensive work includes collaborations with former and current members of Indian metal giants Bhayanak Maut and Demonic Resurrection, as well as high-profile international projects. Beyond music production and performance, Kevin’s time at Sumerian Records provided him with hands-on experience in the workings of a major independent label. From collaborating with artists to handling session projects, his role in the business side of the industry has given him a well-rounded perspective that few artists possess. His career and work are also highlighted in an interview with New Noise Magazine, a California-based publication distributed through Barnes & Noble, further reinforcing his presence in the modern metal and rock landscape. We sat down today to discuss his remarkable career and the path that led him to worldwide acclaim.

Interviewer: Kevin, your single Perplexing Emotions has gained significant traction. Can you tell us about its reception?

Kevin Parallax: The response has been overwhelming. Perplexing Emotions was featured on 110 Spotify playlists, including Arctic Drones' "New Tracks, Instrumental Progressive Metal," alongside established acts like Humanity's Last Breath. It was also featured in New Noise Magazine, Rolling Stone India and several other major media outlets further amplifying its reach and reinforcing my presence in the progressive metal scene.

This release was particularly special because it was the result of close collaborations with Rahul Hariharan and Ashwin Shriyan, both formerly and previously of Demonic Resurrection and Bhayanak Maut. Their expertise helped bring a distinct technicality and intensity to the track, ensuring it captured the essence of modern progressive and extreme metal. Seeing Perplexing Emotions resonate with such a wide audience, both in streaming success and media recognition, has been incredibly humbling. It’s a reminder that progressive metal continues to thrive globally, and I’m grateful to be a part of that movement.

Interviewer: Your work spans various genres, from metal to country. How do you maintain such versatility?

Kevin Parallax: I believe in pushing boundaries and exploring different musical landscapes. Music, at its core, is about emotion and storytelling, and each genre offers a unique way to express that. My work with Stina on her country tracks, which have collectively amassed over 100,000 streams on Spotify, played a key role in her earning a mentorship at the Grammy Museum. It’s a perfect example of how blending diverse influences can create something fresh while staying true to a genre’s essence.

Blending progressive influences with country’s rich storytelling tradition allowed us to create something fresh while still respecting the genre’s roots. Whether it’s the intricate technicality of metal or the melodic simplicity of country, I see every style as an opportunity to experiment, innovate, and expand my artistic reach. For me, versatility isn’t about jumping between genres—it’s about understanding their essence and making them work together in a way that feels natural and authentic.

Interviewer: Your collaborations, like Absence with No Wrong Numbers, have garnered international attention. How does it feel to have your work recognized globally?

Kevin Parallax: It's truly exciting. Working with Latin Grammy-nominated engineer David Montuy Rubles on Absence and seeing it featured in Milenio, a major Mexican newspaper, was unexpected and thrilling. It’s a testament to how music transcends borders and connects with people regardless of language or background.

Since the release, we’ve also secured several bookings at major venues across California, performing at well-known locations such as Lucky Strike in Hollywood, The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa, and the legendary Whiskey a Go Go, which has hosted icons like The Doors, Van Halen, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses. The momentum from Absence has been incredible, opening new doors for bigger stages, new audiences, and more international opportunities. It’s inspiring to see how far the song has traveled, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward.

Interviewer: Looking ahead, how do you see your role in the evolving landscape of global music?

Kevin Parallax: I'm excited to continue bridging cultures through my music. With the increasing international interest in Indian music, there's a real opportunity to blend traditional elements with contemporary sounds in a way that feels fresh and authentic. I want to keep pushing boundaries, not only through my own releases but also through collaborations that challenge genre norms and expand musical possibilities.

Right now, I’m gearing up for more live performances with No Wrong Numbers, with several upcoming shows lined up across major venues in California. The energy and response from the audience so far have been incredible, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build momentum on stage.