Shabnam K. Ghazi: Weaving Memories and Identity Through Art

Shabnam K. Ghazi, a multidisciplinary artist with deep Iranian roots, has found a profound connection with Indian culture through her artistic practice. Her work, which spans weaving, printmaking, and mixed media, resonates with India's rich tapestry heritage and storytelling traditions.



Kalamkari Connection

Ghazi's artistic process mirrors the dedication to storytelling found in Kalamkari, a celebrated Indian textile art. Kalamkari, originating in Andhra Pradesh, is renowned for its intricate designs, vibrant hues, and narrative depth, often depicting mythological stories, nature, and folklore.



Similarly, Ghazi's weaving integrates themes of memory and cultural identity, echoing the symbolic storytelling found in Kalamkari. Both traditions share an enduring commitment to using art as a medium for preserving and communicating narratives.

The Silk Road's Influence





The Silk Road, which facilitated the exchange of ideas, techniques, and materials between cultures, serves as a historical thread connecting Ghazi's practice to Indian artistic traditions. Ghazi's art draws inspiration from this legacy, reflecting the interconnectedness of diverse cultural aesthetics. Her use of weaving and printmaking as vehicles for storytelling connects her work to India's textile history, celebrating the shared artistry that once traversed these routes.

Memory and Identity

At the heart of Ghazi's practice lies a profound exploration of memory, a theme that seamlessly intertwines with the narrative depth of Indian cultural traditions. "My art stems from a desire to explore the relationship between memory, identity, and cultural heritage," Ghazi explains. “Through weaving, printmaking, and other mediums, I create visual languages that speak to the transient nature of memory and the interplay between personal and collective histories.”

Bridging Past and Present

Through her printmaking, Ghazi employs intricate layering techniques to evoke a sense of time and memory, akin to the detailed narratives in Kalamkari. Just as these Indian tapestries transform threads into stories, Ghazi transforms raw materials into complex visual languages that speak to themes of migration, belonging, and identity.

A Universal Appeal

The connection between Ghazi's art and Indian cultural traditions highlights the universal appeal of craftsmanship and storytelling. By bridging her contemporary practice with the legacy of Indian tapestry and the Silk Road's influence, she celebrates shared artistic heritage while carving out her distinct voice in the global art scene.

Ms. Ghazi's artistic journey has been marked by prestigious achievements. She has twice received Ontario Arts Council grants, in 2015 and 2017, recognizing her impact on Ontario's cultural landscape. These competitive grants place her among a select group of artists acknowledged for their artistic contributions.

In 2014, she was honored with the Juror Recognition Award at "Small Matters of Great Importance" at the Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center in New York. This award highlighted her ability to craft compelling artistic statements within a small format, capturing themes of transition and journey.

Her solo exhibitions have gained widespread acclaim. "Once Upon A Time in Tehran" (2018) at Olga Korper Gallery, Toronto, showcased 32 works blending printmaking and sculpture. The show's success was underscored by the acquisition of ten pieces by the TD Bank Corporate Art Collection and purchases by distinguished collectors.

Her 2021 solo exhibition, "I've Run Every Red Light on Memory Lane," also at Olga Korper Gallery, was another success, with over 60% of the works sold. Acquisitions by prominent collectors further reinforced her international presence.

Ghazi's work has been featured in prestigious group exhibitions, including "Ad Infinitum" at the 13th Havana Biennial in 2019, curated by Magda González-Mora. More recently, her participation in "DECADE" at Koffler Gallery celebrated her contributions to Toronto's arts community.