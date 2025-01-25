Singh-ing Up The Burger Game

Burger Singh, one of India’s largest homegrown QSR brands, has redefined burgers by combining global formats with authentic Indian flavors. To dive deeper into the journey of this leading brand, we spoke to Rahul Seth, Co-founder of Burger Singh. Here’s what he had to share about their unique approach, ambitious growth plans, and the secret behind their desi burger success.

1. What inspired you to create Burger Singh and enter the competitive QSR market in India?

I saw an opportunity to create something unique in the Indian food space—something that combined the fast food format with Indian flavors. While international burger chains dominated the market, I realized there was a gap for a homegrown burger brand that truly resonated with Indian consumers. By infusing local flavors into burgers, I wanted to create an experience that felt authentic and truly Indian, which has turned out to be a winning formula.

2. Burger Singh has been expanding rapidly. What cities are you targeting for future growth?

I’ve set a goal to open over 250 new stores and double our workforce to over 2,500 people by the end of fiscal 2025. South India is a major focus for us. We see a huge opportunity for growth there, and we’re also looking to strengthen our presence in cities where we’ve already made an impact. This expansion plan is all about tapping into new markets while solidifying our position in the ones where we already have a solid foundation.

3. How does Burger Singh compete with international burger chains in India?

Burger Singh stands out because we’re one of the largest homegrown QSR brands in India, offering something that international chains can’t match: a truly Indian burger experience. We’ve created a menu with flavors that are rooted in Indian culinary traditions, like our Keema Patty and Tandoori Paneer. This approach allows us to connect deeply with Indian consumers and differentiate ourselves in a market dominated by global players. We’re proud to offer burgers that feel like they belong in India.

4. What’s been the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and what did you learn from it?

The biggest challenge was building a brand that would not only attract customers but also get them to come back. Doing this on a limited budget was a real challenge, but it forced me to think outside the box. We adopted unconventional and quirky marketing strategies that helped us stand out and build a loyal customer base. This taught me the value of creativity and how overcoming challenges head-on can drive growth.

5. How has your innovative kiosk model contributed to Burger Singh’s success?

Our kiosk model has been a breakthrough for us. These 100 sq ft units are designed to be cost-effective and adaptable, requiring only an electrical connection to set up. After the success of a few experimental kiosks, we’ve expanded this model and are offering the first 100 kiosks royalty-free for the first five years, helping our franchisees get quicker returns on their investment. These kiosks are perfect for high footfall areas like malls, metro stations, and universities, offering a streamlined menu with our top-selling items.

6. How do you ensure food safety and quality across all your outlets?

Food safety and quality are non-negotiable for us. We strictly follow the guidelines set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and maintain the highest hygiene standards in our kitchens. We source ingredients from trusted suppliers, and our staff undergo regular training to ensure they follow safety practices. We also use technology to monitor food safety, with regular audits to ensure that we consistently serve safe and high-quality food to our customers.

7. Can you share details about your latest funding round and how it’s helping your expansion?

Last year, we raised funds at a valuation of $52 million, which helped us expand our kiosk network in New Delhi. This model reduces the risks typically associated with high rentals and fit-out costs, enabling our franchisees to see quicker returns. We’re currently looking to raise an additional $10 million to continue expanding and scaling our operations across India.

8. How does Burger Singh stay competitive in a growing market?

We’re the third-largest burger chain in India with over 175 outlets across 75+ cities. We focus on both geographic diversification and catering to local preferences. Our presence in cities like Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, and now expanding into new regions, ensures that we stay ahead of the competition. I believe in constantly adapting and innovating to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, and that’s what helps us stay competitive.

9. What are your revenue and growth expectations for 2024?

For 2024, we are expecting to generate ₹290 crore in revenue, with a target of 260 outlets across India. We’re confident that the expansion of our kiosk model, combined with our growing brand presence, will allow us to achieve and surpass these targets.

10. What’s next for Burger Singh? Are there any exciting plans in the pipeline?

There’s a lot of exciting work ahead. We’re constantly innovating, whether it’s through our kiosks or new menu items…..

