Special Conversation with Bharat Express CMD Upendrra Rai and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi: At the Bharat Literature Festival held at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in Delhi, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in a special conversation organized by Bharat Express News Network. The discussion was led by Upendrra Rai, CMD, and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, along with film director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Minister Shekhawat answered all questions with great candidness. Deepali Vashistha, Chief Conveyer of Bharat Literature Festival (BLF) and Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman of the National Book Trust of India (NBT) honored all the esteemed personalities on stage after the conversation.

India’s Status under PM Modi’s Leadership

CMD Upendrra Rai asked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about the tourism growth under his leadership and how he perceives India's status rising under PM Modi’s guidance. The Minister replied, “In the past 10 years, India has undergone a remarkable transformation. About 15-20 years ago, if someone traveled abroad, people would notice their appearance and ask, ‘Where are you from?’ At that time, Indians would hesitate and say they were from India. People would then respond, ‘Oh, India... Mr. Gandhi.’ India was often associated with Gandhi Ji.

However, in the past decade, PM Modi has given India a new identity.” He further stated that today, when people travel abroad and mention they are from India, they are met with a broad smile and enthusiasm. People now associate India with PM Modi and respect the country in a way that was not the case before.

Kumbh: A Slap on the Face of a Polluted Mentality

CMD Upendrra Rai then inquired about the global discussions surrounding the Maha Kumbh and praised the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Minister Shekhawat responded by stating that the Kumbh serves as a slap on the face of those who have attempted to deny India's identity before the arrival of the British or during Mughal rule. He emphasized that Kumbh is a powerful response to these individuals, reinforcing India’s civilization and its development. He also mentioned plans to digitally document the country’s vast collection of ancient manuscripts and showcase them using technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Minister Shekhawat pointed out that the narrative of Kumbh has evolved. Few people are trying to reduceit to a trivialized version, such as a "garland-selling Mona Lisa”. But he is determined to highlight the religious, cultural, social, and economic significance of Kumbh to the world by writing daily articles about it. He concluded by saying that in the past decade, India has made significant progress, and the world is now looking toward India with respect.

Nalanda University and Cultural Revitalization

When CMD Upendrra Rai asked about the restoration and preservation of Nalanda University, Minister Shekhawat explained that India was once the center of global cultural, spiritual, and intellectual thought. He lamented that the university was destroyed, and its library was burned. After independence, India should have focused on restoring Nalanda as a symbol of its cultural and intellectual heritage. Unfortunately, for many years, India was viewed with pity rather than respect, but under PM Modi’s leadership, there has been a cultural renaissance in India, and the restoration of Nalanda is part of this effort.

A Light-hearted Moment with Minister Shekhawat

During the interview, Minister Shekhawat humorously referenced the famous Bollywood film Sholay when CMD Upendrra Rai praised his positive energy before asking questions. The Minister recalled a scene from Sholay when Jai ‘praised’ Veeru when he went with the wedding proposal of Veeru to the Mausi. Later, when the audience was allowed to ask questions, the Minister recalled a moment when one from the audience had asked him, “Why did Kattappa kill Bahubali?” This moment caused the entire hall to erupt with laughter, adding a light-hearted moment to the insightful discussion.