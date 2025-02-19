Search icon
Updated 18:58 IST, February 19th 2025

Spryple Eyes Expansion in the Middle East After Successful Showcase at LEAP 2025

Spryple had a strong presence at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, where it showcased its AI-driven HR technology to a dynamic and fast-growing market.

Spryple had a strong presence at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, where it showcased its AI-driven HR technology to a dynamic and fast-growing market. The event facilitated valuable connections and insightful conversations, with significant interest from the local business community in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

A key highlight of the visit was a session conducted by the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia (MISA), where exhibitors and business owners gained insights into Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial-friendly ecosystem. The government’s initiatives to provide support, resources, and streamlined processes for business setup have positioned the region as an attractive destination for innovation-driven companies like Spryple.

Beyond its AI-powered attendance and payroll solutions, Spryple’s Field Force Management System gained notable attention  Businesses across industries such as logistics, sales, and on-site services showed keen interest in its real-time tracking, geo-fencing, and sales activity monitoring capabilities, highlighting the demand for advanced workforce management tools in the region.

With increasing market interest, Spryple is now focused on expanding its presence in the Middle East, strengthening strategic partnerships, and bringing its innovative HR technology to businesses across the region. Building on the momentum from LEAP 2025, the company is taking significant steps toward regional growth and global impact.


 

Published 18:58 IST, February 19th 2025

