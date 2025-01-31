St. Kitts and Nevis CIU Announces Launch of Office of the Executive Chairman

St. Kitts and Nevis has taken another step in enhancing its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme with the official launch of the Office of the Executive Chairman within the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU). This latest development comes as part of the broader transformation of the CIU, which was restructured into a body corporate in 2024 to enhance governance, transparency, and efficiency.

The establishment of the Office of the Executive Chairman underscores the CIU’s commitment to sustainable economic development, premium customer service, and stringent oversight of real estate and development projects under the CBI Programme.

Three Core Pillars

Chairman of the Board of Governors- Calvin St. Juste said that the newly launched office focus on three core pillars- fostering economic growth, advancing exceptional customer service, and assessing real estate and development projects.

First, the Office of the Chairman will now support sustainable economic growth by ensuring that projects deliver intrinsic economic benefits to the country, including creating opportunities for local workers and local enterprises.

Secondly, the Office will now be responsible for managing the review and approval process for all real estate and development projects under the CBI programme, ensuring regulatory compliance across all transactions, from minimum investment thresholds to resale criteria in respect of the real estate option.

Leadership and Governance

The day-to-day operations of the Office of the Executive Chairman will be managed by Damille James, who serves as both a Board Governor and Executive Director. With over two decades of experience in the banking industry, including a decade at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), James brings a wealth of financial expertise to his role. His leadership will be instrumental in centralizing real estate activity, optimizing review processes, and ensuring compliance with international best practices.

A Commitment to Transparency and Quality

The Office of the Chairman is reinforcing the Unit’s dedication to good governance and transparency by implementing regular audits of real estate and Public Benefit Organization (PBO) transactions. These audits will not only uphold but further enhance the Unit’s already stellar reputation.

Beyond audits, the Unit is fostering a culture of continuous improvement, with a strong emphasis on quality control, monitoring, and evaluation. This proactive approach ensures that high standards are consistently maintained, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

Integral to this initiative is the newly established CIU Taskforce, a dedicated team within the Office of the Chairman. This task force strengthens the Office’s ability to focus on key projects and high-priority initiatives that drive sustainable growth.

Driving Economic Growth and Opportunity

The establishment of the Office of the Chairman is a game-changer for all those involved in real estate and PBO development in St. Kitts and Nevis, offering tangible benefits to developers, clients, and local businesses alike.

Clients will gain access to premium real estate opportunities, superior customer service, and swift resolution of any concerns.

Local businesses will experience growth through job creation and strategic partnerships in sustainable development projects.