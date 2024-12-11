Trailblazers of Industry: a look into The Inspiring Journeys of Entrepreneurs.

In today’s fast-paced business world, a select group of visionary leaders have turned their dreams into thriving enterprises, overcoming obstacles and reshaping industries along the way. From humble beginnings to global recognition, these entrepreneurs have proven that innovation, determination, and resilience are the keys to success.

1.Harish Bisam, Founder & Managing Director, Quick Vitals.

Harish Bisam, a visionary entrepreneur and business mentor, is celebrated for his remarkable ability to support startups and early-stage companies. His leadership has fueled growth in sectors such as finance, real estate, and health-tech. Harish is the founder of Bisam Pharmaceuticals and pioneered the development of QuickVitals, an AI-powered health monitoring app. QuickVitals enables users to track vital health metrics directly through their smartphones within a minute at a very affordable price.

In his latest initiative, Swasth India, Harish aims to provide regular vitals check-ups to people in every community. Leveraging the AI and PPG-based QuickVitals software, Swasth India is set to transform health monitoring by making advanced health assessments accessible to all, promoting a healthier nation through technology and innovation.

2.Nitin Jain, CEO, India PR Distribution

Nitin Jain is the CEO of India PR Distribution, a leader in press release services, offering affordable and impactful PR solutions. As one of the first to introduce organic press release services at competitive prices, India PR Distribution has made media outreach accessible to businesses in India and beyond. With over 20 years of experience, Nitin has transformed PR strategies for startups, small businesses, and large corporations. His integration of digital tools allows clients to leverage modern media channels and stay competitive. Known for rapid turnaround and personalized service, Nitin's team ensures exceptional reach and visibility, solidifying India PR Distribution’s position as a PR industry leader.

3.Ms. Tanya Singhal, Industry Expert in Renewable Energy and Founder at Mynzo Carbon & SolarArise

Tanya Singhal is a leading expert in renewable energy and climate tech with over 18 years of experience. An IIT Delhi alumna, she founded SolarArise, raising and deploying over Rs 2000 Cr to build large-scale solar plants across India. Her leadership also influenced national policy through collaboration with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. After selling SolarArise to an Infrastructure Trust listed on the London Stock Exchange, she founded Mynzo Carbon to drive climate consciousness using AI. A prolific writer and advocate for sustainable growth, Tanya has received numerous accolades, including Fortune's 40 under 40 and Business World's Sustainability Business Person of the Year. She also supports Milaan, an NGO empowering adolescent girls.

4.Sidhavelayutham Mohan, CEO & Founder of Alice Blue

Sidhavelayutham Mohan, CEO & Founder of Alice Blue, is a visionary entrepreneur reshaping the landscape of online trading. Under his leadership, Alice Blue has emerged as a leading discount brokerage firm offering seamless trading in Equity, Currency, Commodities, IPOs, F&O, and Mutual Funds. He aspires to position Alice Blue among the Fortune 500 companies within the next decade by delivering exceptional service to clients and partners. His active interest in leveraging technology to meet the needs of modern investors has helped Alice Blue earn the title of Leading Client Participant Member - ADT by MCX in 2024.

5.Deepika Sharma, Co-Founder of Hempstrol Pharma

Hempstrol, India’s premier medical cannabis company, has revolutionized the wellness industry with its visionary approach. Founded by Deepika Sharma, a trailblazer in the field, Hempstrol has carved a niche in both Indian and global markets over its five-year journey. With a state-of-the-art facility and a license to manufacture Ayurvedic drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Hempstrol crafts innovative, Hemp and Cannabis-based medicines. Their diverse offerings range from full spectrum CBD Oils, Vijaya based extracts to therapeutic solutions for body care and haircare, all rooted in modern Ayurvedic formulations.

Deepika’s passion for creating natural, sustainable solutions has placed Hempstrol at the forefront of the wellness revolution. The company’s commitment to quality, research, and innovation has not only gained customer trust but also solidified its position as an industry leader.

6. Divya Yachamaneni: CEO, Naandi Community Water Services Pvt. Ltd. (Naandi Water)

Divya Yachamaneni exemplifies the transformative power of purpose-driven leadership. As the CEO of Naandi Community Water Services Pvt. Ltd. (Naandi Water), Divya is at the forefront of reshaping India’s water sector, pioneering sustainable solutions that ensure safe drinking water for underserved communities.

Under Divya’s dynamic stewardship, Naandi Water has reached remarkable milestones. Through its flagship initiative, the iPure brand, the organization has impacted over 680 communities, benefiting more than 870,000 people across seven states. Recognizing the urgent need for urban water solutions, Divya also spearheaded the launch of iQuench, India’s first social packaged drinking water brand, blending social impact with innovation.

Divya’s relentless dedication to quality, community empowerment, and environmental sustainability has garnered widespread recognition for Naandi Water. Her journey is a testament to the power of combining visionary thinking with actionable strategies, inspiring future entrepreneurs to pursue meaningful change. By bridging the gap between necessity and access, Divya continues to lead efforts that redefine India’s water ecosystem.

7.Abhishek Dev, CEO, Epsilon Money

Abhishek is a seasoned investment professional with over 23 years of experience in Asset and Wealth Management across India and Singapore. He has held senior roles in prestigious global firms, gaining expertise in areas such as strategy, business development, investment advisory, and product development. His passion for financial management and commitment to financial literacy led him to found Epsilon Money Group in 2022, focusing on serving affluent, middle-class, and SME clients in Tier II & III cities. Abhishek is particularly dedicated to empowering women financially, exemplified by the "Finance Diva" initiative. Under his leadership, Epsilon Money is redefining wealth management with a vision to simplify finance and drive financial freedom.

8.Tanvi Lunawat, Director of Operations at The Institute of Sports Science and Technology( ISST), Pune.

Tanvi Lunawat is the Director of Operations at The Institute of Sports Science and Technology (ISST), a trailblazer in shaping the future of sports education in India. With a foundation in IT (Information Technology), she brings a unique perspective to sports management and education. At ISST, Tanvi oversees operations, mentors students, and leads courses such as Sports Management and Event Planning, focusing on bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications. A visionary entrepreneur, she has been instrumental in driving ISST’s mission to produce skilled professionals for the rapidly evolving sports industry. Tanvi is committed to making sports education accessible through initiatives like the Dr. P. C. Shejwalkar Scholarship and fostering innovation to ensure students are prepared to meet real-world challenges with confidence and skill.

9. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder & Chief Happiness Officer at NumroVani

Sidhharrth S Kumaar is on a mission to improve happiness quotient in life by leveraging his proprietary 3P formula, i.e. Proactive, Preventive & Personalized based on a synergistic combination of Astrology, Numerology, and Vedas with Modern Science. He himself is a strategy consultant transformed into Astro Numerologist, Life & Relationship Coach, Energy Healer with proven experience of around a decade. He has published 20+ research papers, 2 Books, delivered Guest Lectures at UGC approved universities. He is also a TEDx Speaker (Youngest Numerologist globally to be one), Josh Talks Speaker, Fit India Champion and an avid writer on the subject. He has been felicitated with many recognitions including Times of Inda Leaders of Tomorrow Award, Times 40 U 40 and many others.

10.Shrawan Daga, Founder & CEO of Krishna ’ s Herbal and Ayurveda

Shrawan Daga is the Founder & CEO of Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda, the largest producer of Ayurvedic and natural juices in India. After completing his education in Jodhpur and Mount Abu, Shrawan embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2007, driven by a mission to deliver high-quality, affordable solutions for skin, hair, and body care. His focus on market research and innovative formulations has garnered a loyal customer base both in India and internationally. Awarded the Most Eligible Young Entrepreneur Award in 2013, Shrawan’s company is committed to quality and traditional Ayurvedic processes. Krishna’s Herbal is women-led, with nearly 65% of its workforce, and all manufacturing is done in-house.

11.Manish Aggarwal, the Founder & CEO of FINQY

Manish Aggarwal, the Founder & CEO of FINQY, is an experienced serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of expertise in BFSI sales, distribution, and financial services. FINQY's a pioneering FinTech company established in 2019. Operating on a B2B2C business model, FINQY®️ is dedicated to revolutionizing the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry by delivering technology-driven, customer-first financial solutions. As a performance-driven, result-oriented professional, Manish excels in sales and distribution. He has worked with renowned brands on distribution setup assignments from an early stage of his career.

Under Manish Aggarwal's visionary leadership, FINQY continues to revolutionize the BFSI industry with technology-driven, customer-first financial solutions, making financial products accessible, understandable, and beneficial for all.

12.Ashwini Seth, CEO & Founder of Dennison