Published 19:00 IST, November 27th 2024
Can Katrina Kaif's Skincare Secrets Make You Glow?
Have you wondered what Bollywood divas practice day-today to maintain a flawless skin? Check out these simple skincare hacks that Katrina Kaif subscribes too?
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Katrina Kaif, considered one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses, spilled the beans on her lates skincare hacks. In a recent video shared by Nykaa, the 'Singh Is King' actress revealed that her morning routine for ever-glowing skin. While it might sound basic, however, it could prove to be the magical potion you've been longing for.
Can you achieve a radiant skin like Katrina Kaif?
In the video, Katrina says that a good skincare regime is crucial to anyone's beauty game. The symbol of ethereal beauty begins her day with two glasses of warm water and follows it up with celery juice.
Further, she said, “One thing I love doing for my skin is face massage. I think it is something which is so underrated. It is wonderful for the contours of your face. You can use your favourite facial oil - a few drops in your hands. And nowadays, there are so many amazing videos you can just follow, and it will show you the different ways that you can do face massage, and I love that for me. That's my favourite morning routine (sic).”
When off-duty, what does Katrina's skincare regime look like?
“I like to keep my skin just looking quite natural and glowy,” she said. To achieve the glow, Katrina mentioned that she makes use of illuminating primer drops. They help if one adds a dewy glow to her skin. She uses them on her dark circles to conceal lightly under her eyes, on her cheeks, chin or on the forehead.
