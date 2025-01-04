Search icon
Published 18:04 IST, January 4th 2025

Super Six Ingredients You Must Look Out To Banish Stubborn Dark Circles

If you’re struggling to get rid of stubborn dark circles under your eyes, chances are that you may be opting for a wrong treatment that is not helping...

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Best undereye cream | Image: Pexels

Key Ingredients To Reduce Dark Circle: Dark circles could often indicate so many things in your life, most frequently this condition is prompted due to lack of sleep, stress, and dehydration.

If you’re struggling to get rid of the stubborn dark circles under your eyes, chances are that you may be opting for a wrong treatment that is not helping your condition.

So, what is the best skincare product to treat dark circles, you may ask.

One of these ingredient must include in your under eye cream

(How to treat dark circle? Image: Pexels)

Ensure that you look out for these super six ingredients while purchasing a product to help you reduce dark circle:

Rose water: This ingredient has been used for over centuries to treat uneven skin tone and patches. Rose water is widely used for skin brightening due to its rich composition of Vitamin A and C.

Vitamin C: A skincare product that includes Vitamin C in their ingredient list can boost the process of healing from dark circles.

Coffee: It’s an undeniable reality that coffee is rich in caffeine, and this ingredient in your skincare product can not only reduce puffiness but treat under eye dark circles.

(Tips to treat dark circle. Image: Pexels)

Lemon juice: Have you ever rubbed lemon juice on your skin to reduce sun tan? Although this idea is not recommended, using under eye cream that includes lemon juice can reduce dark circles.

Cucumber: It is a common practice to depuff under eyes skin with slices of cucumber. But did you know that cucumber also has properties to reduce dark circles.

Tomatoes: As per reports, tomatoes are a natural bleaching agent that can help you to fight dark circles due to its rich antioxidant.

Now that you know what ingredients work best to treat dark circles, ensure to look for items that have the aforementioned ingredients.

Updated 18:06 IST, January 4th 2025

